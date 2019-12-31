Black Twitter may have dubbed it the national wedding when the KFC proposal first went viral two months ago, but it seems that they are angry about not being invited.
Taking to social media on December 20, Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi announced that only family and close friends will attend the wedding celebration.
They also announced that the wedding will air live on EWN.
However, Mzansi wanted to hear none of it and subsequently after doing some digging Twitter user @AdvBarryRoux leaked the location of the wedding.