Enraged over not being invited, Black Twitter leaks venue of KFC wedding









Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi. Picture: Twitter Black Twitter may have dubbed it the national wedding when the KFC proposal first went viral two months ago, but it seems that they are angry about not being invited. Taking to social media on December 20, Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi announced that only family and close friends will attend the wedding celebration. They also announced that the wedding will air live on EWN. However, Mzansi wanted to hear none of it and subsequently after doing some digging Twitter user @AdvBarryRoux leaked the location of the wedding.

Whether @AdvBarryRoux hit the nail on the head with his revelation, will tweeps make their way to the wedding venue for the I dos?

What are we waiting 4.we got the location mos pic.twitter.com/IrAYxcgEP8 — Raizorlsg (@raizorlsg) December 31, 2019

Thank you for the invite advovo pic.twitter.com/5aNXLV0s2s — Tebogo (@tebza_mramble) December 31, 2019

pic.twitter.com/jcRLMUr8wz — · T U M E L O M A N Y E L O · (@RealTumelo_) December 31, 2019

Im there. tight or loose security ke daar pic.twitter.com/QiqDYeYtEP — TSHEPO KGAKANE (@TshepoKgakane) December 31, 2019

The couple took social media by storm when a video of Mkansi going down on one knee to propose to o his beautiful bride (again) at a KFC branch.

Following this many rallied behind the couple, with donations from local celebs, influencers and businesses.

It was reported that food retailers including Pick n Pay, Woolies, Coca-Cola and Tiger Brands also delivered on their promises.

Amanda Black, Mafikizolo, Donald, Dr Tumi are some of the local stars that will be serenading the couple and their guests.

KFC’s Public Affairs Director Zinhle Modiselle said the company will continue to support the couple even after the wedding. KFC has pledged the pay for the couple's honeymoon in America.

"They are off to the US, straight after the wedding, that has been our pledge to them. Usis Nonhlanhla and bhut' Hector have always wanted to get on the plane and go somewhere beautiful, so the USA it is," said Modiselle.

She also hinted on future collaborations with the couple.

She added: "Anything that happens with them after that is a point of discussion. We really love and admire them, and we would like to continue the relationship in whatever capacity they wish for it to be."