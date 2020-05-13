Euphonik and DJ Fresh thank EFF for Covid-19 artist relief fund

Local producer Euphonik and DJ Fresh both congratulated the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for following through with relief for artists. In his Freedom Day message, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party had decided to financially support all artists who have been with the political party from its inception. Since then various local artists such as Ntando Duma and Fifi Cooper posted on Twitter that they received money from the EFF Covid-19 relief fund earlier this month.

Woke up to a bank notification with a reference “EFF Relief Fund” Yerr man! Juju🔥🚀🙌🏾 — Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) May 1, 2020

Thank notification 😭😭😭 the best notification FNB has ever sent ka 2020 😂 https://t.co/qi13wfVsf0 — #NewSkulEP 🎼 (@FifiCooperFans) May 2, 2020

On Monday, DJ Euphonik took to his Twitter account to thank the political party for providing aid for artists in the music industry.

He said: "Great work quietly being done by @EFFSouthAfrica to help alleviate some of the pressure in the music industry. Thank you, guys!"

Great work quietly being done by @EFFSouthAfrica to help alleviate some of the pressure in the music industry. Thank you guys! — Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 11, 2020

Regular collaborator and radio personality DJ Fresh quote tweeted Euphonik echoing his sentiments and thanking them on behalf of artists that received relief.

He posted: Agreed!!!! Thanks on behalf of all those that got relief!!! It will never be enough, but it’s better than no relief, or being made to jump through hoops and STILL getting no relief!!!

Agreed!!!! Thanks on behalf of all those that got relief!!! It will never be enough, but it’s better than no relief, or being made to jump through hoops and STILL getting no relief!!! https://t.co/8y36kp0A1Q — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) May 12, 2020



