EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Euphonik and DJ Fresh. Picture: Instagram
Euphonik and DJ Fresh. Picture: Instagram

Euphonik and DJ Fresh thank EFF for Covid-19 artist relief fund

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Local producer Euphonik and DJ Fresh both congratulated the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for following through with relief for artists. 

In his Freedom Day message, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party had decided to financially support all artists who have been with the political party from its inception.

Since then various local artists such as Ntando Duma and Fifi Cooper posted on Twitter that they received money from the EFF Covid-19 relief fund earlier this month.

On Monday, DJ Euphonik took to his Twitter account to thank the political party for providing aid for artists in the music industry. 

He said: "Great work quietly being done by @EFFSouthAfrica to help alleviate some of the pressure in the music industry. Thank you, guys!"

Regular collaborator and radio personality DJ Fresh quote tweeted Euphonik echoing his sentiments and thanking them on behalf of artists that received relief. 

He posted: Agreed!!!! Thanks on behalf of all those that got relief!!! It will never be enough, but it’s better than no relief, or being made to jump through hoops and STILL getting no relief!!!


Covid-19lockdown

Share this article:

Related Articles