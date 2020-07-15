Euphonik dragged for showing off being in France
Mzansi Twitter users took no prisoners when they dragged Euphonik right back to South Africa after he posted a video of himself in France.
Of course, the drag was metaphorical but savage nevertheless.
The DJ and musician is currently in the south of France with friend and fellow DJ, Black Coffee.
The pair flew to the French Riviera this week where they played for party-goers in St. Tropez.
In the video Euphonik posted, he is seen walking along the seashore and enjoying some time in the sun.
He says that he thought he should go out and check things out. He also told his followers that he was in a secret location.
Ai ai. pic.twitter.com/63FQw8Z2Sy— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) July 14, 2020
Social media users were not impressed with the video and told the DJ to stay wherever he was and not come back to Mzansi because he would bring back Covid-19.
Others told him to stop showing off while others attacked his physical appearance.
The trolls did not seem to bother Euphonik.
See reactions below:
Soon he will be saying Corona is real guys . wear a mask guys and stay at home pic.twitter.com/x5J565TDna— Khutso #Peace 🍥 (@JimKhutsMametja) July 15, 2020
That time rona we are busy organizing pineapples and yeasts and having to deal with abo "take it or leave it" 🙄 pic.twitter.com/C6jkLanWUO— Macdee (@MacD_N) July 14, 2020
Eyy nawe ndoda ikhanda lakho pic.twitter.com/l6sD9WxeGm— Nqoba LongTom🤘🏽🤙🏽 (@NqobaLongtom21) July 14, 2020
Bangene Boy !!!😂 pic.twitter.com/75ThLLlCpC— A Pedi Gent !🐐 (@FIREINTHEWATER6) July 14, 2020
Fucken idiot 😂😂😂😂😂— EKSE PH Awu Faki’volume boi 🗣 (@iam_ph) July 14, 2020