Euphonik. Picture: Instagram
Euphonik dragged for showing off being in France

Time of article published 1h ago

Mzansi Twitter users took no prisoners when they dragged Euphonik right back to South Africa after he posted a video of himself in France.

Of course, the drag was metaphorical but savage nevertheless. 

The DJ and musician is currently in the south of France with friend and fellow DJ, Black Coffee. 

The pair flew to the French Riviera this week where they played for party-goers in St. Tropez. 

In the video Euphonik posted, he is seen walking along the seashore and enjoying some time in the sun. 

He says that he thought he should go out and check things out. He also told his followers that he was in a secret location. 

Social media users were not impressed with the video and told the DJ to stay wherever he was and not come back to Mzansi because he would bring back Covid-19. 

Others told him to stop showing off while others attacked his physical appearance. 

The trolls did not seem to bother Euphonik. 

See reactions below: 

