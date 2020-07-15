Euphonik dragged for showing off being in France

Mzansi Twitter users took no prisoners when they dragged Euphonik right back to South Africa after he posted a video of himself in France.

Of course, the drag was metaphorical but savage nevertheless.

The DJ and musician is currently in the south of France with friend and fellow DJ, Black Coffee.

The pair flew to the French Riviera this week where they played for party-goers in St. Tropez.

In the video Euphonik posted, he is seen walking along the seashore and enjoying some time in the sun.