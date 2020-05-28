Euphonik gets into a heated debate over buying property during Covid-19

DJ Euphonik found himself on the Twitter trends list for the second time this week for a heated back and forth.

This is after a Twitter user accused the DJ of allegedly having vested interests in encouraging people to buy property amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It all started when someone shared that the reduced prime rate meant it was a good time to buy property.





Twitter user Koshiek Karan, a former investment banker, responded to the tweet, saying: “It's almost like interest rates never go up.”





Euphonik got involved and asked if he knew what everyone's affordability was.

Do you know everyone's affordability? Do you know everyone's ambitions? Yes the world is in crisis but there's also LOTS of opportunity. LOTS!! So the people that can afford to take advantage of the current economical climate should. Feel free to @ me with pleasure. https://t.co/B7HxnAaPrX — Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 27, 2020

You assuming people are dumb is another problem. Everyone knows the below And those that don't I consistently advise them to get more info to the extent that I even did a TV show on it. You consistently like to argue for the sake of arguing. https://t.co/Pr85u18eip — Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 27, 2020

Koshiek continued: “If a DJ who is paid by a property development company tells you to buy a house, do you think he gives a f**k about you?”





Euphonik owns a number of properties, is the host of Property Matters on eNCA and works with Balwin Properties, helping them market their properties.





A debate then began with the DJ claiming that there is a lot of opportunity in the market at the moment.





He added that while many knew him for his music, he also knew a thing or two about property.

Your problem unfortunately is that YOU think I'm just a DJ. You won't know coz I don't care for you to but I've transcended to heights you'll never phatom and will continue to. Yes I DJ and that's how you know me but there's so much more to me so do you trivialise who I am bro. https://t.co/vZp5q2li3h — Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 27, 2020

Koshiek responded to Euphonik, saying purchasing property during a pandemic was “both reckless and self-motivated”.

I lost IQ points reading this. An incoherent mess.



Advising people to purchase property during a pandemic is both reckless & self motivated.



Using cheaper borrowing costs as your rationale is fragile & I genuinely hope people don't blindly follow this rhetoric. — Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) May 27, 2020

He later claimed that the DJ had a self-serving interest for people to acquire properties because of his association with property development companies, which Euphonik responded to.

You don't know what motivates me. You really don't. You have preconceptions about who you think I am and maybe if you can get past that we can have a robust convo. Enjoy your day bro. By the way I hope it doesn't hurt your feelings but I'm not an influencer DJs can be owners. https://t.co/xoXeHYdRnH — Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 27, 2020