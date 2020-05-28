EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Euphonik. Picture: Instagram
Euphonik. Picture: Instagram

Euphonik gets into a heated debate over buying property during Covid-19

By Entertainment Writer Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

DJ Euphonik found himself on the Twitter trends list for the second time this week for a heated back and forth. 

This is after a Twitter user accused the DJ of allegedly having vested interests in encouraging people to buy property amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It all started when someone shared that the reduced prime rate meant it was a good time to buy property.

Twitter user Koshiek Karan, a former investment banker, responded to the tweet, saying: “It's almost like interest rates never go up.”

Euphonik got involved and asked if he knew what everyone's affordability was.

Koshiek continued: “If a DJ who is paid by a property development company tells you to buy a house, do you think he gives a f**k about you?” 

Euphonik owns a number of properties, is the host of Property Matters on eNCA and works with Balwin Properties, helping them market their properties. 

A debate then began with the DJ claiming that there is a lot of opportunity in the market at the moment. 

He added that while many knew him for his music, he also knew a thing or two about property.

Koshiek responded to Euphonik, saying purchasing property during a pandemic was “both reckless and self-motivated”.

He later claimed that the DJ had a self-serving interest for people to acquire properties because of his association with property development companies, which Euphonik responded to.

Covid-19lockdown

Share this article:

Related Articles