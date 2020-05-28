Euphonik gets into a heated debate over buying property during Covid-19
Do you know everyone's affordability? Do you know everyone's ambitions? Yes the world is in crisis but there's also LOTS of opportunity. LOTS!! So the people that can afford to take advantage of the current economical climate should. Feel free to @ me with pleasure. https://t.co/B7HxnAaPrX— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 27, 2020
You assuming people are dumb is another problem. Everyone knows the below And those that don't I consistently advise them to get more info to the extent that I even did a TV show on it. You consistently like to argue for the sake of arguing. https://t.co/Pr85u18eip— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 27, 2020
Your problem unfortunately is that YOU think I'm just a DJ. You won't know coz I don't care for you to but I've transcended to heights you'll never phatom and will continue to. Yes I DJ and that's how you know me but there's so much more to me so do you trivialise who I am bro. https://t.co/vZp5q2li3h— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 27, 2020
I lost IQ points reading this. An incoherent mess.— Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) May 27, 2020
Advising people to purchase property during a pandemic is both reckless & self motivated.
Using cheaper borrowing costs as your rationale is fragile & I genuinely hope people don't blindly follow this rhetoric.
You don't know what motivates me. You really don't. You have preconceptions about who you think I am and maybe if you can get past that we can have a robust convo. Enjoy your day bro. By the way I hope it doesn't hurt your feelings but I'm not an influencer DJs can be owners. https://t.co/xoXeHYdRnH— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 27, 2020
The "Stick to DJing" or whatever they think they know you for brigade are annoying. People can be far more than what you think of them. Imagine being limited by another humans fears of who or what you can be.— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 27, 2020