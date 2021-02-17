Euphonik says 'toxic feminist brigade' are 'liars and delusionists'

Less than a day after news broke he won’t be prosecuted in a rape case against him, DJ Euphonik took to social media with a clear aim. Euphonik and DJ Fresh were let off the hook this week by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) when it decided not to prosecute the duo. This after a woman accused the DJs of drugging and raping her and three other women at a party in Johannesburg in 2011. She laid a charge at the Sunnyside police station on January 13. Lumka Mahanjana, spokesperson for the NPA, confirmed to IOL Entertainment there were no prospects of “a successful prosecution on the available evidence because the evidence is insufficient.

“With regards to the DJs Fresh and Euphonik matter, the docket was indeed presented to the prosecutor.

“Upon perusal of all the available evidence in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken.”

After releasing a joint statement with DJ Fresh in which the two said they were pleased with the decision by the NPA, Euphonik took to Twitter.

“Shout out to the toxic feminist brigade who are conscious liars and delusionists that don’t know the difference between fact or fiction.

“You can’t rape someone you’ve never met and don’t know. No matter how much you want to believe it, it won’t make it true”, he wrote.

While retweeting tweets that supported him and DJ Fresh, he also tweeted he would be going to Kwa-Mhlabuyalingana, an area in Northern KwaZulu-Natal, at the border of Mozambique.