There is no doubt that when it comes to music, Euphonik knows just about everything there is to know.
So it comes as no surprise that the international club DJ decided to weigh in on some drama brewing on the Twitter streets.
Euphonik weighed in on why people download music on illegal platforms after rapper K.O called out a fan for illegally downloading his new album, "PTY UnLTD".
K.O chastised the fan when he posted a screenshot, which he since deleted, of his digital album after downloading it illegally, saying he was disrespecting his “blood, sweat and tears”.
The "Supa Dupa" hit maker was not done as he added, “Yet you say you dig the album".