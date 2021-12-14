Ex takes legal action against Teko Modise after ’Podcast and Chill with MacG’ interview

Socialite and model Lizelle Tabane breaks her silence following “false abuse” claims made by her former partner Teko Modise on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. In response to Modise’s claims, Tabane took to Instagram on Monday, revealing that she is taking legal action against the former Bafana Bafana star.

She wrote: “It is with great regret I am now compelled to address the comments and/or statements made by Teko Modise during an interview on the MacG podcast. “Ideally, I would have preferred not to entertain the issue. However, I have been advised to address the issue, considering the potential harm it carries. I have since engaged my attorney, who then addressed a letter to Teko Modise highlighting the seriousness of the matter.” In a statement issued by her legal representative Thato Manala of Manala & Co, Tabane is demanding that Modise retract the allegations made against her on MacG’s show and on social media.

“It is common cause that you publicly made allegations that our client has made false claims about the assault you meted out on her during June 2014 at your residence in Willowbrook Estate, Ruimsig,” read the statement. “Our client finds it irresponsible and insensitive for you to make such false allegations during the 16 days of activism of no violence against women and children in our country,” added Manala. The statement continued, detailing the events of the day when Tabane was allegedly assaulted by Modise.

“As you should be aware, whilst our client was customarily married to you, without any justification, you assaulted our client to the extent that she had to flee from you and lock herself in a bedroom where she immediately called the South African Police Services (SAPS) to intervene. “On arrival, the members of SAPS, noting your stature as a footballer and a celebrity, advised against the laying of charges against you,” read the letter from her lawyers in part. Tabane had “suffered bruises on her neck (from choking), swollen lips, chipped tooth, and a bruised eye and noise.”

According to the statement, Modise drove Tabane to the dentist to get her tooth fixed as she was starting a new job the next day. “Our client was vulnerable, and like many other women who are financially dependent on their spouses, had to suffer the agony of gender-based violence in silence.” Read the full statement below:

During his interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, which aired on December 9, Modise spoke about his "toxic relationship" with Tabane. "It became so toxic that I'd wish not to go home. I knew we would fight about something," said Modise. He went on to explain when their relationship ended, Tabane used the old photographs that she had taken after an alleged abuse incident by someone else and used them to frame him for abuse.

He added: “When we first started dating...there were pictures in her phone, I think someone has abused her or something, she had scars... So, when we broke up, she took the same pictures and went to the media to say that I’m beating her up.” Watch the full interview below. Warning: The video content contains strong language.