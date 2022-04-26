‘Excited’ Ayanda MVP comes full circle as she returns to YFM

Media personality Ayanda MVP says she’s elated to be back at Y, as the host of the new afternoon drive show “Home Run”. Ayanda MVP, real name Phindile Ayanda Mdluli, is set to make her debut on Mzansi’s leading youth-focused radio station, on Tuesday, May 3, between 3pm to 6 pm.

“I’m beyond excited to be back at Y. I’m a music-driven broadcaster, most of my content is about artists and their tracks that are fire,” says Ayanda MVP. She added: “This new show gives me the platform to continue being purposeful and intentional with my love for music both on radio and the decks. “I’ve been working towards an opportunity like this. And the time has finally arrived for me to host drive on Y. It’s time to hear what AyandaMVP is really made of.”

She will be co-hosting the “Home Run” alongside DJ Flax, who doubles as a producer and contributor to the show. “Having built my name at Y on weekends, I now look forward to this incredible next chapter of content creation. ‘Home Run with Ayanda MVP’ is all about entertainment and pushing boundaries,” says DJ Flaks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AyandaMVP (@ayandamvp) Y’s content manager Phindi Ziqubu described Ayanda MVP’s return to the station as “a true full-circle moment.’

“Over the last few years, she has truly honed her broadcasting skill, her personal brand has gone from strength to strength and she remains a true embodiment of youth culture. “We are confident that our audience will be just as thrilled about her return as we are, “ said Ziqubu. Ayanda MVP attended the National School of the Arts in Braamfontein, where she studied drama and dramatic arts.

In 2006 at age of 16, she landed a job as presenter of the SABC3 teen reality show “Vibez”. In 2011, the KwaZulu-Natal born star enrolled at the University of Pretoria to study Psychology and Criminology. It was during orientation week, that life took an “unexpected turn” as she was introduced to campus radio, Tuks FM.

Not long after, she joined Tuks FM as a morning drive presenter. In 2011, she joined YFM, in the graveyard slot, before moving to the weekend afternoon show. “The addition of Flax’s passion and love for creating great radio added to Ayanda’s magnetic personality and unrivalled broadcasting acumen will create magic, ” said Haseena Cassim, MD of Y.