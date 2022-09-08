EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Carl Weber turns tragedy into comedy in ‘Unapologetically Carl’

Like millions across the globe, comedians have suffered a financial blow by the pandemic, which saw venues and stages close down for some time. For Cape Town comedian Carl Weber, 45, a loss of income is but a drop in the ocean of all the loss he has endured.

Carl and his wife Valene Weber, have been trying to make ends meet since “the rug was pulled out” from beneath them over the last two years. In June 2020, Valene lost her parents to Covid, only four days apart, while battling the virus herself. Carl said the news shook the family and that’s when he started using social media platforms to spread awareness about the outbreak.

“I had to find a way to cope and I thought that making informative vlogs about our experience, could educate others and help with my healing,” he said. When things started to heal for Carl and his wife, the Bloemfontein-born comedian lost his father last year. Carl says the past two years have been a roller-coaster of hurdles experienced and friends including fellow comics, have left him to fend for himself.

“The past two years have been insane … like a movie, from rising so fast to losing everything. “Loss of income, loss of friendships, loss of dignity and most importantly the loss of loved ones, to almost losing myself,” he said. “You realise who your people really are and who never were. Online shows performing to a camera are the worst.

“Putting out content and asking people if they would donate to the content produced, if they think it’s worth something. “I’ve heard people say things like ‘from comedian to beggar’ and all these things makes you question yourself and your ability.” Carl says a tattoo on his arm with the quote “out of tragedy comedy is born” serves as a reminder that he aims to turn all his tragedy into comedy.

“I’m ready to tell my story; from embracing calls from call centres (the debt collector calls), learning to making banana bread and perfecting pineapple beer.” Carl bounced back onto the stage this year and secured a gig as a headline act at the “Jive Funny Festival”, where he was on every night for the duration of the festival. Carl Weber. Picture: Supplied He bagged acting roles in several local series: “Project Dina”, “Trackers”, “Skemerdans” as well as made an appearance on “Arendsvlei”.

He also has a show called “Carl Weber Live” on DStv and a one man show called “Bloem Boykie Diaries”. Carl’s upcoming show is called “Unapologetically Carl” on September 21 at the Kalk Bay Theatre in Cape Town. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pro-Comedian-CW (@carlweber9) “This show is about the experiences I encountered in the last two years and how I came up. I’m giving it all, unapologetically me.”