EXCLUSIVE: The Rockets call it quits after leader is diagnosed with stage four cancer

The South African music industry was rocked by the news that one of its iconic bands The Rockets are calling it quits after over 50 years of existence. IOL Entertainment can reveal that the band leader of 52 years, Jerry Watt, is terminally ill.

The 69-year-old guitarist has been diagnosed with stage four soft tissue cancer and is spending his days at home in Cape Town surrounded by his family. His wife of 30 years, Allison Watt, who is also the band manager, told IOL Entertainment that the decision to close the band comes on the back of Jerry’s diagnosis. Allison said: “The reason why we suddenly announced the closing of the band, was because we came from hospital yesterday and the doctor said Jerry is no longer fit to play in the band or perform.

“When we got home, I made the decision to announce the closing on social media, with a note of the final show happening on February 12. “We are not sure if Jerry will be able to be there or play in the band, because we can’t guarantee that his health will allow it, but he would love to play for his fans for the last time.” Allison said the decision to end the band was made by Jerry.

“He said that when he is no longer able to perform, we must end the band. “All good things must come to an end, he’s spent 52 years with the band. “He’s had the ups and downs, held it together, he invested money, blood, sweat and tears, and so this is his wish, we discussed it, he felt it’s time for the band to end,” she said.

She added: “The members are fairly new and The Rockets is known for their old school feel, sound of music and ways of working and an in-depth knowledge of music that can’t be transferred. Allison Watt. Picture: Supplied “Of course the band members can still continue their work under another name but it won’t be The Rockets anymore. “Its like when Freddy Mercury died, Queen doesn’t perform anymore. Sometimes it comes to that point where it’s time to say farewell, The Rockets had a good run. Me being a part myself, there is a time to finish,” Allison said.

Revellers had a jol at the One Vision concert of super group The Rockets and Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels at the Grand Arena, GrandWest. File Picture: Ian Landsberg She said the health of the father of six took a turn for the worse over a week ago when doctors removed a growth in his lower body. “Since the operation, he has been very tired. He isn’t doing much but resting. Everyday is the same, there is no improvement in his condition, so we hope he gets to perform at the final show,” she said. Jerry started playing music professionally when he was 14-years-old.

“He is sad about it being the end, it was a beautiful journey for Jerry, it didn’t come without challenges, it was difficult to keep this band at top level for all these years,” Watt said. She said Jerry managed to tick off a bucket list point when he got to perform with Dr Victor last year at GrandWest. “He always wanted to perform with Dr Victor, it was one of his biggest wishes, I’m glad he got to do that.

Jerry Watt had this to say: “I want to thank South Africa and the world, for giving me the opportunity to serve you with my music. Thank you.” Fans sent their farewell wishes in the comments section of the band’s official announcement. Zurayda van der Westhuizen said: “The Rockets South Africa You are the stars of the show Thank you for a wonderful Journey of music entertainment throughout the years Y'all have always been my Favourite No1 Group Take Care Jerry and God Bless you and your Family”

Quinton Mr Q Manuel wrote: “I pray Jerry is comfortable despite the pain he's suffering due to his illness. Thinking of the family at this time. “With respect said, there are remaining band members who've been doing a sterling job the past few gigs including this past weekend in Paarl (in Jerry's absence) and they did an amazing job. “Please consider them, their families and the Rockets legacy which can be preserved. Dont make hasty decisions by calling this the end of the road.

“Other Rockets members have come and gone (some passed on before) and the band continued. “The Rockets is a historical institution and not a PTY LTD Company that must dissolve because the managing director are no longer with us, (Or has the Watt family now claimed ownership of the Rockets brand)? Please think this through. Again, said with respect.” Roberta Zyster wrote: “This is such sad, sad news!! The Rockets South Africa The Official Site you have entertained us for soo many years, for generations!!