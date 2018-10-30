Sophie Lichaba. Picture: Instagram

While the country is still mourning the sudden death of hip-hop icon HHP, a troll took to Twitter, spreading fake news that former "Generations" actress and businesswoman Sophie Lichaba nee Ndaba has passed away. The rumours started circulating on the streets of Twitterville, including claims that SABC3’s "Expresso Show" broke the news on Tuesday morning.

While the "news" of Lichaba’s “death” sent shock waves across Mzansi, the "Expresso Show" swiftly took to social media to rubbish the claims.

“The rumours about Sophie Ndaba's death is false and we did not report on any news about her on the show today 🙏 #ExpressoShow,” tweeted Express on their official Twitter page.

Fans welcomed the news that her death was a hoax, but slammed those who shared it.

Black Twitter can be trashy sometimes!people are killing Sophie Ndaba ngenkani,for ntoni?This is very sad! !! — I am Ntahla (@NtlahlaTiva2) October 30, 2018

Meanwhile, Lichaba — who is living with diabetes — was recently body shammed after a picture of her displaying her drastic weight loss got tongues wagging on social media.

The veteran actress later called out the naysayers when she posted a lengthy post on Instagram explaining her weight loss weigh and her battle with diabetes.

"Living with Diabetes doesn't mean my life must stop. It means I will fight to live and encourage those who already are suffering from this deadly disease," she wrote.

"Our fellow sisters and brothers commit suicide because of pressure of what you negative heartless people think. I stopped worrying what any negative person thinks long ago, she added.