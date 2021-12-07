Faith Nketsi addresses cheating allegations

Local socialite Faith Nketsi recently found her relationship in the spotlight, when rumours of her cheating on her partner surfaced. The reality star took to her IG stories to speak on the "disrespectful" speculation that has floated around her and her boyfriend Nzuzo Njilo.

Nketsi may share a lot with her fans, she does have a reality show after all but her relationship is a no-go area. Queen Twerk trended after allegedly being seen getting cosy with a man that wasn't her man at Joburg nightclub, Sumo. This then sparked rumours that she was cheating on her man, who had just bought her Range Rover

Being a public figure certainly does come with some unwanted baggage. Adding fuel to the fire, was Nketsi's response to a follower during a recent Instagram Q&A. Nketsi was asked when her followers would be seeing a picture of her man, who she keeps off her Instagram account.

Speaking to her 2.2 million followers, Nketsi explained that the rumours were disrespectful to her and her partner, which was why she was addressing the situation. "People are saying I cheated on my boyfriend at Sumo. I did not. He was very much present. We left together, we were with each other the whole night. "I was upset, hence I posted what I posted, which was very childish definitely

“But please don't come here and lie. It's just so rude you guys, it's so disrespectful and this is one thing I'm not gonna take when it comes to my relationship,” remarked Faith. And another one bites the dust....Faith Nketsi cheated on her fiance who bought her a Range Rover...no matter how much you spend, women will always be women. pic.twitter.com/0pOCd9aS9T — 𝑪𝒆𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒆𝒅 𝑻𝒐𝒙𝒊𝒄 𝑩𝒐𝒚🍹 (@ShadayaKnight) December 5, 2021 Nketsi went on to ask her followers to respect her relationship and keep the lies away. The “Have Faith” star also explained that while she may have signed up for fame, her partner has not.