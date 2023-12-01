Faith Nketsi announces she's in 'final stages' of her divorce from Nzuzo Njilo, asks for 'some privacy'

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi started 2023 rubbishing the rumours that she had split from her businessman husband, Nzuzo Njilo, but as things would turn out she confirmed on her reality show that indeed her fairytale marriage had crumbled. Nketsi has now officially shared that she is in the final stages of her divorce from the alleged fraudster.

Njilo is currently facing several cases of fraud, where he stands accused of defrauding people of millions. On season five of her reality show, Nketsi was seen dealing with the split and the way forward between her and the father of her daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEE FAITH NKETSI (@faith.nketsi) In one episode, she consulted with a lawyer while Njilo was nowhere to be seen as they celebrated their daughter’s birthday. “It is with great sadness that I have to announce that Nzuzo Njilo and I are in the final stages of our divorce proceedings. No one gets married with the intention to get divorced.

“However, through careful consideration and mediation, we have decided to go our separate ways. “Nzuzo Njilo continues to be an amazing father to our beautiful daughter, whom we are co-parenting,” announced Nketsi in a statement posted on her social media platforms. In her confessionals on ‘Have Faith,’ Nketsi was open about not knowing what the future held for her relationship and expressed feeling embarrassed over the situation but admitted she would have ended up in a mental institution had she not left.