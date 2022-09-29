Faith Nketsi Njilo opens up about her mother’s burglary ordeal

Local influencer and reality TV star Faith Nketsi Njilo was left shocked after her mother was allegedly robbed by the household helper and gardener. They have apparently fled the country to go back to their birth place, Malawi.

She recently took to Twitter to share details about the ordeal, saying that they trusted the family, which also appeared on her Showmax reality show, “Have Faith”. She wrote in a thread: “I have land/house next door 2 the house I bought 4my mom.The gardener and his wife and baby stayed ther 4 over a year. We fed them, clothed them, my mom even babysat their baby and still payed them a salary. “2day they broke into my moms house and robed her and went back to Malawi.”

The thread continued: “Luckily we have cameras in the house but we can’t do anything with the footage because they are gone. “My mom treated them like her own and trusted them. My mom is so heartbroken💔 They celebrated everything with us as part of the family… I mean they even on havefaith🤦🏽‍♀️.” Nketsi regarded the helper and gardener as close and said prior to the robbery she slept peacefully at night at her marital home knowing that the “gardener” was next door “looking after” her mother.

I have land/hous next door 2 the house I bought 4my mom.The gardener and his wife and baby stayed ther 4 over a year. We fed them, clothed them, my mom even babysat their baby and still payed them a salary. 2day they broke into my moms house and robed her and went back to Malawi — faith Nketsi Njilo (@_faith_nketsi) September 25, 2022 “The only thing my mom has said about this whole situation is that she feels that she’s supposed to be alone forever 💔😩. Yo she’s so shattered because she loved them so much.” Nketsi’s share caused a stir on social media with comments flowing in about foreign nations. “Serves you well next time hire South African,” wrote @TheZarBillion

