Faith Nketsi slays in white on the gram after police issue BOLO for hubby

Earlier this week, it became public that reality star Faith Nketsi’s husband, Nzuzo Nkuthalo Njilo, had made the KwaZulu-Natal police’s wanted list in connection with a case of fraud.
Nketsi and Njilo tied the knot in a secret wedding last year and the wedding aired in September on her “#HaveFaith” reality show.
Njilo and Kwanda Ntshangase allegedly masqueraded as salesmen who pretended to be selling a truck in May 2021.
News of Njilo being wanted by the police created a frenzy on social media, with many weighing in on the matter.
@LLunga18 tweeted: “Faith Nketsi is trending because she is married to a fraudster Nzuzo Njilo. The biggest mistake she made was to marry this criminal because of money.”
LOOK: Who nailed and missed the brief for Queen Charlotte’s high society garden party
Faith Nketsi Njilo rubbishes claims of a split from husband Nzuzo Njilo
Faith Nketsi Njilo ‘complains’ about her post-pregnancy booty
Faith Nketsi bounces back with a bang after giving birth
Faith Nketsi claps back at opinions over ‘baddie’ outfits
WATCH: Faith Nketsi thanks her team as ‘#HaveFaith’ ends
Faith Nketsi gushes over husband: ‘I strive to be the best wife to you’
Faith Nketsi is trending because she is married to a fraudster Nzuzo Njilo. The biggest mistake she made was to marry this criminal because of money pic.twitter.com/30vcQnQqUa— Lunga (@LLunga18) April 19, 2023
@truly_vikki tweeted: “This guy was in KZN recently and his wife was posting everything on Instagram. Now SAPS posts this, come on. Ya’ll surely know where he is. I mean!!!”
Nketsi has not directly addressed her husband making the wanted list. She had posted an image of him with his face cropped out along with their daughter, who’s face was also hidden.
As the dust settles around the public’s reaction to the police issuing a BOLO (be on the lookout), Nketsi isn’t lying low. She has been posting on her Instagram account, keeping her 2.9 million followers up to date.
She posted a snap of herself dressed in an all-white outfit, adding an image of the quote, “Keep talking. I’m diagnosing you.”