Faith Nketsi’s influencer gig terminated after she failed to deliver

In a statement posted on her social media platforms, which has since been deleted, the "Have Faith" star explained that after receiving complaints about the company from her followers about the company's services, she decided to step away.

“I would like to make it clear that I have no affiliation with them whatsoever. I apologise for working with Relish Capital without conducting thorough research on them,” Nketsi wrote on Instagram.

In a twist of events, the company released a statement claiming that they cut ties with the popular influencer due to her failure to deliver the minimum requirements per their agreement.

"It is sad to announce that the relationship between us “Relish Capital” and South African media influencer Faith Nketsi has been terminated with immediate effect. This is due to the fact that the influencer couldn't deliver minimum expected results for the budget that we agreed on as we were monitoring her campaign," read the statement.