False alarm: Tino Chinyani’s ‘forever’ moment a publicity stunt

Model and presenter Tino Chinyani took to Instagram on Friday and posted a series of snaps showing him at the altar with a mystery bride. Tino's post had all his fans wondering had Tino tied the knot, and his caption also added fuel to the fire "forever" wrote Tino.

The presenter tagged all that were involved in making the special day happen but failed to tag his bride, which raised eyebrows. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tino_chinyani🌹 (@tino_chinyani) Tino's post had all gossip lovers wondering if he had moved on from his heartbreak from actress Simz Ngema and found love in the arms of the unknown model, Sadia Sallie.

Tino and Simz have a son together and broke up in September 2021 and opted for a co-parenting relationship rather than a romantic one. Tino’s mystery bride, however, has brought clarity to Tino’s post and poured cold water over speculation that she is Mrs Chiyani. Taking to her IG Stories, Sadia clarified that she did not get married and explained that this was a bridal shoot.

She then also revealed that she did not agree to a “publicity stunt”, and despite having made requests about the matter, they were ignored. “Fortunately, I'm smart enough to protect my name, brand and relationships, I don't care about clout, but I am big on consent. I don't agree to this publicity stunt and was in the dark that any of this would happen. “My concerns and requests were ignored, so going forward, I'll have to do what's best for me. I'm just a model who did a bridal shoot. I don't care for celebrity validation or to be in any gossip tabloids. If it's not professional and tidy, it's not going to be attached to me. Period,” she wrote.

