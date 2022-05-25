Family confirm Jamie Bartlett suffered a cardiac arrest

Following the announcement of the death of veteran stage and screen actor Jamie Bartlett, 55, on Monday, a press statement has been released on his Instagram account confirming the cause of his death. Posted on Wednesday afternoon, it read: “It is with deep pain and loss that the management of Jamie Bartlett, South African film, television and theatre actor and icon, confirms that he passed on.

“He took his last breath on the 23rd of May 2022 in his sleep while surrounded by his loved ones after suffering a cardiac arrest. “He will be sorely missed by his family and friends, partner and amazing fans. “The Bartlett family have asked for privacy during this time of mourning and have concluded to have a private funeral in Cape Town, his hometown, for close friends and family.

“Jamie’s life and vast contribution to the arts, film and television as well as theatre will be celebrated at his memorial service in Johannesburg at Zone 6 Venue in Soweto.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Bartlett Official (@realjamiebartlett) Since Bartlett’s death, industry friends and fans have remembered the British-born South African thespian for his iconic soapie roles as Mike O’Reilly in SABC3’s “Isidingo” and as the resident Machiavellian David Genaro in e.tv’s “Rhythm City”. On Sunday, Bartlett’s girlfriend, Rosa Onious, shared their last moments at popular hangout spot 012 Lifestyle in Brooklyn, Pretoria. The couple were seen living their best lives.

In the video shared on Instagram, Bartlett was seen dropping a few dance moves in the background while friends and guests were seen popping champagne and dancing the night away. She captioned the post: “Thank you for making my night extra special as always.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosa Onious (@rosa_lixious) “Idols SA” judge Somizi Mhlongo, who was among those partying with Bartlett on Sunday, also shared a touching tribute.

He wrote: “And just like that ... last night wud be the last night together literally ... I even made fun of u for greeting each and every person @012_lifestyle_brooklyn including the kitchen staff ... yo spirit knew ... farewell my Jamie ...💔💔💔💔💔.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Bartlett leaves behind his son Hector, whom he shares with actress Camilla Waldman. The statement confirmed that more details will follow.