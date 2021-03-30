’Family meeting’ is pushed back for Noxolo Grootboom’s final bulletin

Following the news that the Presidency had announced President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to address the nation at 7pm on Tuesday, South Africans were not only stressed about the new Easter regulations but angry at the fact it clashed with Noxolo Grootboom’s final news bulletin on SABC1.

However, after many Twitter users called for the family to be moved, the Presidency announced the family meeting would take place at 7.30pm.

Tweeps were very happy they could watch Grootboom’s final news bulletin.

Danko Mr President for postponing the #FamilyMeeting. Uzivile izikhalo zethu. Besingenokwazi tu kaloku ukuphoswa ngumama wethu osithanda sonke, esimthandayo nathi u #NoxoloGrootboom https://t.co/2Zd1vw5p9K — Nolali 👠🇿🇦👠 (@Amza_5) March 30, 2021

Mme #NoxoloGrootboom farewell will be watched by many 🙏🏿 https://t.co/3x3m4Q7QGm — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) March 30, 2021

The #FamilyMeeting has moved to 19h30 to allow us to say farewell to Sis #NoxoloGrootboom pic.twitter.com/DW4TjOVOJQ — Zama Mvulane ™️ (@4ZamaM) March 30, 2021

Grootboom has been one of the most iconic faces on TV screens since the ’80s, now isiXhosa veteran news anchor Noxolo Grootboom has decided it’s time to take a bow from the small screen.

The legendary news reader will read the news one last time on Tuesday, March 30 at 7pm on SABC1, then on Saturday, May 3, the channel will reminisce on her 37-year career.