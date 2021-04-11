Fans and celebs send condolences after AKA’s fiancée Nellie Tembe’s death

Fans and fellow local celebrities have shared their condolences to AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, after the Forbes and Tembe families confirmed the death of his fiancée Anele “Nellie“ Tembe. Tembe died after an incident at the Pepper Club hotel, in Cape Town. Police are investigating the matter but, according to paramedics, a woman had allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of the hotel. SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: “Cape Town Central police are investigating an inquest case after an incident at a hotel this morning, at about 7.45am, on the corners of Loop and Bloem Street, in Cape Town CBD, where the body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased.” Part of the statement read: "It is with the deepest regret that we, the Tembe and Forbes families, confirm the untimely passing of our beloved fiancée, daughter, sister and daughter-in-law, Anele Tembe, 22. Anele tragically passed on in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, April 11, 2021.“

The “Fela In Versace” rapper’s fans and local celebrities, such as Lasizwe, Boity and Major League DJz, shared their condolences on Twitter following the news of Tembe’s death.

“Strength & Prayer to the Forbes & Tembe family,” said Major League DJz.

Strength & Prayer to the Forbes & Tembe family 🙏🏾 — AMAWELE 🎹🏆 (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) April 11, 2021

“No ways!!!! YOH!!!!!!” commented Boity.

No ways!!!! 😨😨😨😨😨😨😨 YOH!!!!!! — 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) April 11, 2021

“Condolences to Forbes and Nellie's family...you are in our prayers,” said @BhutClevels.

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯condolences to Forbes and Nellie's family...you are in our prayers 🙏🙏🙏 — #IRON-DUKE🇮🇹 (@BhutClevels) April 11, 2021

“#RIPNellie my heart breaks for A.K.A and Nellie's family. She was so young and lost her battle to depression. Check on your friends and take mental health serious,” commented @kaylamurphy_za.

#RIPNellie my heart breaks for A.K.A and Nellie's family. She was so young and lost her battle to depression. Check on your friends and take mental health serious❤ https://t.co/TjKEYHLiGt — Kayla Murphy (@kaylamurphy_za) April 11, 2021

“Seeing that video of AKA and Nellie dancing to ’Jika’ at some event, I just cannot help but feel extremely sorry for him and Nellie’s family and friends. Death be not proud. May they be comforted, and her soul RIP. #RIPNellie,” said @Kubheka_Prince.

Seeing that video of AKA and Nellie dancing to Jika at some event, I just cannot help but feel extremely sorry for him and Nellie’s family and friends. Death be not proud. May they be comforted, and her soul RIP. #RIPNellie 🙏🏾💔🕯 — Prince Kubheka (@Kubheka_Prince) April 11, 2021

“Condolence to Kiernan Forbes (AKA) and the Nellie Tembe family on their loss, as a Nation we are mourning with them during this difficult time.

“Nellie had a beautiful life to live sadly it has end may her soul Rest in Peace,” said @Mfundoyakhe_S.

Condolence to Kiernan Forbes (AKA) and the Nellie Tembe family on their loss, as a Nation we are mourning with them during this difficult time.



Nellie had a beautiful life to live sadly it has end may her soul Rest in Peace. #RIPNellie pic.twitter.com/pgBUltQbz4 — Mfundoyakhe Shezi 🇿🇦 (@Mfundoyakhe_S) April 11, 2021

“Just like that Nellie! NO WAYS!!!!!” commented Lasizwe

just like that Nellie! NO WAYS!!!!! — Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) April 11, 2021

Last month, AKA shared on social media that he paid lobola, posting snaps of himself, accompanied by a group of men who appeared to his lobola delegation.

The rapper simply captioned the post with cow and heart emojis.

The two have reportedly been dating for just over a year.