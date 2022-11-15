Fans are shook by Msaki and Smash Afrika scandal: ‘Let’s call it a year’

Twitter has been in a tizzy since “Sunday World” revealed that 5FM and Massive Music presenter Smash Afrika has been cheating on his wife, Kefiloe Chuene, with popular Afropop star Asanda “Msaki” Mvana. The publication alleged that these details were revealed to them by one of Chuene’s relatives, who did not want to be named because “she did not want to jeopardise her relationship with her”.

The paper revealed that, “Smash Afrika’s wife, Kefiloe, has accused him of cheating on her with popular singer Msaki, after she stumbled upon a picture of the 5FM presenter giving the musician a kiss.” They also went on to allege that Chuene also found several love letters allegedly penned by the singer expressing her undying love to the radio presenter and that Chuene had suffered emotional and psychological abuse at his hands. This comes after the shocking Sonia and Matthew Booth saga unravelled publicly last week.

Tweeps have been sharing their views on the social media platform since the news broke. “Msaki being in messy business is the last straw for me,” posted @kat_bezz. “Let’s call it a year. Merry Christmas guys.” Msaki being in messy business is the last straw for me. Let's call it a year. Merry Christmas guys. https://t.co/ATqLa9cmtl — Kat Bezz (@kat_bezz) November 14, 2022 @dombokris joined a growing Hands off Msaki brigade: “Msaki never did anything wrong, it was the married man who started Msaki #HandsOffMsaki”

Msaki never did anything wrong, it was the married man who started Msaki #HandsOffMsaki pic.twitter.com/9xgFWwsymr — Christopher Ramakulukusha (@DomboKris) November 14, 2022 @artsetshedi added: “If Msaki was his peace, why didn’t he just leave ngwana omong and fully focus on his peace? I’ll never understand how this is not seen as selfish. Married or not respect your partner and if you can’t then why are you still with them?” If Msaki was his peace, why didn’t he just leave ngwana omong and fully focus on his peace?



I’ll never understand how this is not seen as selfish. Married or not respect your partner and if you can’t then why are you still with them? — Amo Setshedi (@ArtSetshedi) November 14, 2022 @kev_nika isn’t having any Msaki slander. “Msaki made Ubomi Abumanga and Fetch Your Life.. she is well entitled to do whatever she pleases 🙏🏾” Msaki made Ubomi Abumanga and Fetch Your Life.. she is well entitled to do whatever she pleases 🙏🏾 — inshallah szn 🇦🇷 (@kev_nika) November 14, 2022 @ChrisExcel102 called out the double standards: “Just yesterday y’all were on Matthew Booth’s throat. Now Msaki is dating a married man with 3 kids .. All of sudden it’s “Hands off Msaki”.. Yini lento yamanyala iya ngokuthuni ubani ..”

