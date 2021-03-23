Fans ask where Mohale is as Somizi & Vusi Nova go on another holiday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Social media users have been playing private investigators over the last few days all thanks to one duo. Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and his best friend, musician Vusi Nova served soft life goals yet again when the duo went on yet another bestiecation. Somizi and Vusi packed their bags and took a shot left to the Kingdom of Eswatini. The trip also doubled up as a “business and pleasure” long weekend for the friends. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) The SA Idols judge revealed that he and Vusi were inspired by 2020 to make the most of life as friends and had made a pact to go on a vacation every two weeks in 2021.

He added that they were doing well in keeping that promise to each other and intended on continuing in that fashion.

“We promised each other that 2021 we are doing vacations every 2 weeks … so far so good … bestication,”, wrote Somizi.

“Happiness and living lives between me and him.

“Memories for life @vusinova1,” he captioned one of the posts.

Vusi also took to his Instagram to post a few of the moments shared as the pair make memories together.

“Your friend can never be crazy as mine, trust me,” Vusi said in an Instagram post.

While the duo enjoyed themselves, many social media users asked where Somizi’s husband, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo was.

Mohale and Somizi have not been seen out in public or months now and neither have they joined each other on any vacations.

One Instagram user commended Somizi for still wearing his wedding ring even though the star has been open about the challenges in his marriage.

Mohale has not been seen wearing his ring in recent pictures on social media.

“I love that in spite of all the challenges in your marriage, you did not take off your ring.

“In addition, you chose to be dignified and focus your energies on being happy surrounding yourself with friends instead of cheating.

“That is power and strength,” commented the user.

Somizi replied: “Thank you.”