One can never fault vosho queen Zodwa Wabantu on her entrepreneurial spirit. She's made a living from her seductive dance moves, and now she's selling her own brand of perfume.
But a few days ago, Zodwa left many of her fans confused when she posted a video of a skin-lightening recipe to Instagram. "Hi guys, this is my milk, fresh milk. This is for skin lightening - my skin lightening milkshake," she tells fans. "Skin lightening, skin glow - you'll see the results in two weeks."
She then proceeds to demonstrate how she makes the milkshake. Many were left wondering if this is Zodwa's business venture. Captioning the video: "Africa’s first Skin Lightning and skin glow & brightening milkshake, take the 2 week skin challenge now. Just add milk and honey and stir(also juice). The wizard does it again."