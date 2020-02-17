Fans call for old Zodwa Wabantu's return after she posts skin lightening recipe to IG









One can never fault vosho queen Zodwa Wabantu on her entrepreneurial spirit. Picture: zodwalibram/Instagram One can never fault vosho queen Zodwa Wabantu on her entrepreneurial spirit. She's made a living from her seductive dance moves, and now she's selling her own brand of perfume. But a few days ago, Zodwa left many of her fans confused when she posted a video of a skin-lightening recipe to Instagram. "Hi guys, this is my milk, fresh milk. This is for skin lightening - my skin lightening milkshake," she tells fans. "Skin lightening, skin glow - you'll see the results in two weeks." She then proceeds to demonstrate how she makes the milkshake. Many were left wondering if this is Zodwa's business venture. Captioning the video: "Africa’s first Skin Lightning and skin glow & brightening milkshake, take the 2 week skin challenge now. Just add milk and honey and stir(also juice). The wizard does it again."

She also tags Herwood Medical Centre in the post. According to their website, the centre specialises in a wide array of premium services. "As a pioneer of beauty and weight-loss breakthroughs, from hair transplants to countless other medical services such as Fillers, Skin Peeling, Vitamin Infusions and General Practice," it further says on its website.

Many of her followers questioned why she would look to skin lightening solutions as a way of defining her beauty. Some even called for the old Zodwa to come back.

"I miss the old Zodwa wethu,the one wayegcoba uVaselina," said one. Another commented "You said you are using Vaseline now you have change." "As for "it's not savanna, I'll keep stopping..." 😂😂😂, commented one user.

It's only a matter of time till she reveals her plans. Watch this space...