Fans can’t believe that Nandi Madida's mom just turned 60: ’Are you sure that's 60 or 16?’

Singer, Nandi Madida took to social media to wish her beautiful mama, Thandeka Mngoma, a happy 60th birthday. The “Organic” hitmaker posted a picture of her mom on Instagram with the accompanying caption: “Happy 60th birthday to the woman who gave birth to me, my beautiful mother. Love you forever and thank you for being an incredible mother. God bless and protect you always ❤️🎉🙏🏽”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandi_Madida 🇿🇦 (@nandi_madida) When fans looked at the picture they couldn’t believe Thandeka’s age. Some fans jokingly said that she looked more like 16 rather than 60, while others said that she is aging like fine wine. lindiwe.mandili said “Nope, are you sure that's 60 or 16,happy birthday to mama🔥🔥”. mpumelelo220 said “How is she 60 looking sooo good!!!!😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 happy birthday to the RENT! May she see many more!❤“

While 2leh said “Let me get this straight. How old is the picture? 60 year old? Kuphi? Sicela isecret. Happy birthday mamzo, she’s got a gorgeous body . No wonder ninjena kini ❤️”.

While not much is known about Madida’s mom, what we do know is that she is a lawyer by profession and a pretty fantastic mother and grandmother.

In an interview with “Drum” earlier this year Nandi thanked her mother for teaching her how to be a mother and asked for tips on how to look good.

At the time Nandi said: "Thank you for showing me how to be mother and to love my kids and to love my kids abundantly. You are the best grandmother and mother. love you - now please teach me how to look that good at 59,“ said Nandi.