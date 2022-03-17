Fans celebrate Katlego Maboe’s come back

Fans and industry pals including Boity Thulo, Thapelo Mokoena, Legend Manqele are all celebrating Katlego Maboe’s return to the limelight. Maboe, who was silenced in 2020, is finding his feet again.

In his latest Instagram post, the media personality and musician revealed his latest venture, podcasting, with The Wellness Plug, he also tagged The Wife actor Linda Majola and wellness specialist Dr Tshidi Gule. “Someone’s dad is walking into a new space and really excited for this next chapter!” wrote Maboe. “Grateful for everyone who has opened a door, said a prayer and helped me to keep believing.

“May God bless this journey!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katlego Maboe (@katlegomaboe) Taking to Instagram Dr Gule expressed her excitement about her new adventure. In her Insta Stories, she also shared snippets of their behind the scenes as the trio recorded their first episode of the podcast, which was set to debut on April 1.

Behind the scenes shot: Picture Instagram “It hit me only today that we are recording our first episode of TWP on Wellness Wednesday. “How fitting,” she wrote. “I’m more nervous than I sound but I’ll let God’s message lead me.

“He is the ultimate wellness master and my boss in this life🙏🏾 Let’s go.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Tshidi Gule (@drgule_) It’s nearly a year and a half since Maboe was embroiled in a cheating scandal and domestic violence claims levelled against him by his estranged partner Monique Muller. Maboe was removed from the SABC3’s popular “Expresso Morning Show”, and it wasn’t long after that all his Outsurance ads were taken off the air.

In a recent statement issued on social media, Maboe announced that he has been absolved of all allegations of misconduct against him in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. “The court agreed with the submission of a Point in Limine from Mr Maboe’s legal team, ruling that there were no grounds for obtaining the protection order. “Furthermore, the court has not made a finding of acts of domestic violence that were allegedly perpetrated against Ms Muller, and as such, the matter has been dismissed.