Fans defend DJ Maphorisa after Sir Trill calls out gatekeepers trying to cancel him

“It’s not me who doesn’t want to drop music,” shared Sir Trill on an Instagram Story over the weekend. “They’re trying to shut me down. Working overtime to cancel my shows outside when all I did was help the same people.”

He added: “I wish you guys saw people for who they really are. It’s ‘you either let us eat from your plate or you don’t eat at all. I’m still not gonna sign my hard work, sweat and tears away to anybody.” While it’s not entirely clear who he’s referring to, many on social media suspect its DJ Maphorisa. “Boohle once said Maphorisa is a gatekeeper of amapiano. Now this Sir Trill statement makes more sense… 😫😫,” shared @chrisexcel102.

Boohle once said Maphorisa is a gatekeeper of amapiano



Now this Sir Trill statement makes more sense… 😫😫 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) July 10, 2022 Most responses, though, have been fans coming to Maphorisa’s defence. “Maphorisa has nothin to do with the Sir trill saga but it's this ruthless music or industry executives who want to own and control our artists dats wat we must be fighting for as young artists.” Maphorisa has nothin to do with the Sir trill saga but it's this ruthless music or industry executives who want to own and control our artists dats wat we must be fighting for as young artists... — STICKS THE RAVEGOD (@SRavegod) July 10, 2022 @nonny07 added: “Maphorisa has nothing to do with Sir trill. These people are crazy and obsessed with Phori’s name.”

Maphorisa has nothing to do with Sir trill. These people are crazy and obsessed with Phori’s name — yourgirl (@Nonny07) July 10, 2022 On Sunday, Maphorisa took to Twitter to seemingly discredit the “Emlanjeni” hitmaker’s statement. “U see all the things i do then wena u wanna compare yourself with me, u being unfair. Chief i put in work 🤣.” U see all the things i do then wena u wanna compare yourself with me, u being unfair



Chief i put in work 🤣 — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 10, 2022 Fans have been baying for new music from Sir Trill for months now seeing as he hasn’t been as active as the other popular male amapiano vocalists he’s often pitted against: Daliwonga and Sino Msolo. Meanwhile, Maphorisa has a new single on the way featuring vocalist Nobantu Vilakazi that he teased over the weekend.

