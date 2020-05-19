EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung. Picture: Instagram
Fans defend Somizi after 'open the industry' video

The ongoing topic around “opening up the entertainment industry in South Africa” got Twitter into a frenzy after a video of a young woman bashing Somizi went viral.

Radio and television presenter Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung found himself topping the trend list on Tuesday following an “Open letter to Somizi" post, which got tweeps into a heated debate.

In the video clip posted by @kulanicool on Monday, the aspiring “actress” spoke out against local celebrities bagging all the jobs in the industry.

“It’s been two months since I wanted to say this, today I plucked up the courage to say it, here goes. This topic is very disheartening, I would like to address our local celebrities.

"I’ve been to several auditions and I know I’m not the only one, who would wake up at 4am, only to get rejected.”

She continued naming celebrities such as Somizi, who would get the roles they didn't even audition for.

“Somizi is everywhere...on TV. Take Kelly Khumalo for example, she’s focused on her musical career, giving other people to flourish in other avenues. But you will find Somizi on Idols SA...he’s also on radio, then he’s got his own reality show, no man, please give others a chance. What are you doing on Metro FM, give us a chance, please,” she added.

She continued to come for Somizi, even talking about his wealth and endorsements.

“He’s forever boasting about his wealth on TV. The other days he said he will erect a talking tombstone for his father. The tombstone will have sensors too," she said.

Before long, fans jumped to the "Idols SA" judge's defence, stating that he is talented and is getting all the jobs and endorsements because he worked hard all these years.

Below are some of the reactions.

