Fans delighted as Mantsoe Pout joins Metro FM

After weeks of speculation about her next move, television and radio personality Mantsoe Pout revealed that she’s found her new home at the public broadcaster’s leading urban radio station Metro FM. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Matsoe announced that, as of April 1, she will be stepping into her new role as a co-host of the weekend breakfast show with Nthabeleng Matela.

She wrote: “I guess it's time to wake the country up on weekends, okes! Join @mat_elle and I on #WeekendBreakfastSoundsGood 06:00-09:00. “I'm excited to join team Metro. It's been a long time coming, To Be Honest.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mantsoe (@mantsoepout) Fans and friends flooded Mantsoe’s comment section with best wishes.

“Welcome my dear,we’ve beeeeeeen expecting you!!!” commented Metro FM presenter host Moeti ‘Mo Flava’ Tsiki. “It's Mantsoe Fux**ing Pout B!!! Act like you know 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Suka madoda!!!” said The Estate actress Dineo Langa. “God is so good,” added Kaya959 presenter Andy Maqondwana.

Mantsoe was axed from 947 after DJ Fresh was fired from the station, following rape assault allegations that were levelled against him and his friend Euphonik. Primedia said at the time that it was “bidding farewell” to Pout as part of changes to the drive show. She later joined Star FM which she recently left just eight-months after joining the station. “I’ve had a phenomenal time seeing a new station build and sustain itself. To have been a part of that history, and to proudly say ’I did Star FM’s very first lunchtime show’ is something I will hold dear to me for a long time,” said Mantsoe in a statement.

