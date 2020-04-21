Fans left confused after Qwabe twins 'kiss' in IG video

They say that the bond between identical twins is a bond like no other.





Often identical twins don't just share the same DNA, they share the same hobbies, the same clothes and often the same interests.





What they don't share though, are seemingly passionate kisses that make those around them question why they have sexual chemistry.





This was the case this week when former "Idols SA" contestants, Viggy and Virginia Qwabe shared a video of themselves kissing.





The twins, who controversially exited singing competition and went on to make a hit song Hamba, with DJ Tira, shocked fans with the video.





In it, they are seen standing next to each other facing the camera while the other kisses the others cheek. They then face each other, and while holding, share a kiss and stare at each other in the eyes before smiling.





"Why I Love You" by Major plays in the background.





Watch the video below: