Fans not convinced of Somizi receiving a mysterious R9k via e-wallets

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

“Idols SA” judge and reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is proof of the well-worn cliche, “No good deed goes unpunished.” Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Mhlongo-Motaung asked his 2.4 million fans and followers to assist him in tracking down the mysterious person who accidentally sent him R9 000. “Bathong (People) I've just received 3 ewallet notifications worth 9k total.....from a stranger...I'm sure it’s a mistake....how do I make them aware," asked the ”Dinner At Somizi's“ host. Bathong I've just received 3 ewallet notifications worth 9k total.....from a stranger....I'm sure its a mistake....how do I make them aware... — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) October 27, 2020 While many applauded Mhlongo-Motaung for trying to return the money to its original owner, others accused him of stretching the truth a bit. This is because the star specifically mentioned that the money was sent via e-Wallet.

Fun fact: E-wallet is a safe and convenient way to send money to anyone, even when the recipient does not have a bank account.

The digital transaction is linked to the individual's bank account to make payments.

The popular cardless service is used by top South African banks under other options like “Instant Money” or “Cash Send”.

Tweeps started to question the validity of the Mhlongo-Motaung’ statement as most banks have a daily limit of up to R5 000 for the cash send services, with some touching on the receipts as evidence that he may have been artful with the facts.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions.

“Lies... Max ewallet is R3000... Unless from 3 strangers or the stranger sent it from 3 banking apps... Susbhanxa (stop deceiving us),” tweeted Siya Ngcangca.

Lies... Max ewallet is R3000... Unless from 3 strangers or the stranger sent it from 3 banking apps... Susbhanxa — 📙From Rags to Freedom of Life (@SiyaNgcangca) October 27, 2020

“Ha eme hayane e wallet enale (Please stop lying...e-wallet has a limit) limit 9k hmmm somsom,” commented Tebogo Tlhoale.

Ha eme hayane e wallet enale limit 9k hmmm somsom pic.twitter.com/hstmFTA3Q5 — Tebogo Tlhoaele (@Ntselett) October 27, 2020

“I love you Somsom maar ware shayashaya today hlem ( you’re lying to us),” added Rebaone Moilwa.

I love you Somsom maar ware shayashaya today hlem 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LDe1F1pyNK — Rebaone Moilwa (@rebzs1) October 27, 2020

And the memes keep coming as many are claiming that the money belongs to them, while others urge Mhlongo-Motaung to contact the bank in order to locate the rightful owner.

Damn!!!! so you're the guy I have been trying to call, please send me back that money.... pic.twitter.com/jk7nu9yT3O — MakauⓂ (@Taitu_kasebele) October 27, 2020

Letha imali yami somGaga... I sent it to you ka mistake. It was supposed to go to my father's account. pic.twitter.com/VEwqrP6zmN — Cellular® ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) October 27, 2020