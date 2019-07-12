Phat Joe. Picture: Twitter

Just two days after DJ Fresh’s Metro FM exit sent shock waves across the country, another radio veteran radio host faces the music over controversial remarks. Phat Joe, who has been no stranger to controversy during his radio career, came under fire on social media following social media backlash over his comments about the LGBTIQ+ community.

SABC spokesperson, Vuyo Mthembu on Thursday said: "The SABC can confirm that Phat Joe has been unscheduled until further notice."

During his Radio 2000 breakfast show ‘Phat Joe and the Family’, the radio host allegedly made homophobic remarks. He was weighing in on Zodwa Wabantu’s recent statement about gay people on her Moja Love show, ‘Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored’.

The racy dancer and socialite commented that gay people are too dramatic at times and "they are convinced that they have vaginas."

Zodwa received heavy criticism which led to the LGBTQI+ community calling for the show to be canned.

Phat Joe, who doesn’t mince, opened the lines for the listeners to share their thoughts on homosexual men. Joe shared his own unconventional feelings about the subject, in what seemed like he was echoing Zodwa’s sentiments.

He spoke about how disgusted he was with being ‘hit on’ by a homosexual.

“I don’t understand why they (gays) can’t accept that it’s difficult for most people to accept their lifestyle,” he said.

While some expressed their disappointment at the public broadcaster's decision, others say they saw it coming:

The mouth of #PhatJoe always gets him into trouble. He is shown the door whichever radio station he goes to👉#Radio2000 pic.twitter.com/Yq6RBfhwZP — Vincent (@Da_Vince2) July 11, 2019

I’m scared to listen to anything on radio nowadays 😬 SABC might just suspend ME as well 😰



S - uspend

A - nybody

B - roadcasting

C - orporation#FreshBreakfast #PhatJoeAndTheFamily — Ngithe NGINENTOMBI!!! ✋🏾🙄 (@PapiZwane) July 12, 2019

#PhatJoeAndTheFamily fresh is gone and now joe ,😭😭 what shall we listen to in the morning? Power fm or motsweding 🤔🤔

— waitsi keng, Entlek tlogela ONCE! (@KoketsoGiven) July 12, 2019

The morning show is soo boring without Phat Joe😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #PhatJoeAndTheFamily — Sandra matsila (@Ridomat) July 12, 2019

Phat Joe replaced Justice "Just Ice" Ramohlola, who has moved to an evening slot in April.

Over the years, Phat Joe got himself fired from different radio stations including Metro FM, Kaya FM and East Coast Radio.



