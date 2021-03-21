Fans react to Basetsana Kumalo’s ’Kenyan woman’ fake news post

Businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo has found herself at the centre of a controversial news article involving late Tanzanian president John Magufuli - albeit completely fake. The country's vice-president announced late Wednesday that Magufuli, who had not been seen in public for nearly three weeks, had died in a hospital in Dar es Salaam from a heart condition he had suffered from for a decade, AFP reported. Whether it was a case of mistaken identity, news website mpasho-news.com shared a picture of the former Miss SA alongside Magufuli, claiming her to be 34-year-old Kenyan businesswoman Sara Wanjiru who claimed to be six months pregnant with Magufuli’s child. Taking to Instagram, Kumalo immediately set the record straight with a “fake news alert.” “My name is not Sara Wanjiru,” she wrote.

“I am not Kenyan

“I am not 34 years old

“I am not 6 months pregnant with the late President John Pambe Magufuli’s child

“It’s not even a case of mistaken identity, this takes fake news to another level. It’s beyond preposterous! Bengithi nginazise Bazalwane ukuthi ngivelelwe! Jo ke mohlolo hlolo!

“May President Magufulu Rest In Peace!”

Fans immediately saw the funny side.

“if we don’t laugh... we are going to cry,” commented one IG user.

Another said: “I'm Kenyan but I can't help but laugh..they really outdid themselves with this one 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

There were those that shared their frustration at the proliferation of fake news.

“really? There must be online regulation of some sort. Digital platforms should be forced to verify information before they allow it to be posted on their platforms. This is very silly, disgusting, and uncalled for,” said @mamoroesid.

The article, which was published on March 18 still remains live, and includes an in-depth interview with “Sara Wanjiru”.

According to her, the state did not allow her to see Magufuli in his hospital bed and they kept chasing her away.

She also praised him for his generosity for allegedly starting a big brothels business in Nairobi and building her a house in Kiambu.