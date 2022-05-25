Fans react to Flabba’s killer being granted parole

It’s been seven years since rapper Flabba, real name Nkululeko Hanedi, was murdered by his girlfriend, Sindisiwe Precious Manqele. At the time, Manqele alleged that she acted in self-defence after he pinned her on his bed and attacked her.

On Monday, it was announced that The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) would be placing Sindisiwe on parole after having assessed her profile as submitted by the Case Management Committee along with other material presented for the purposes of parole consideration. @karynmaughan tweeted: “JUST IN: Sindisiwe Precious Manqele, who was convicted of the murder of her rapper boyfriend Nkululeko ‘Flabba’ Habedi and sentenced to 12 years in jail, has been released on parole.” JUST IN:

Full statement: pic.twitter.com/0D0WFabPzW — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) May 24, 2022 “In arriving at its decision, the CSPB (correctional supervision and parole board) further took into consideration that Ms Manqele has a positive support system,” the department said.

“Her parole placement is in line with Section 73 of the Correctional Services Act, which determines the minimum period of sentence that must be served before consideration may be granted for possible placement. “Mangele takes responsibility for the offence she committed and is remorseful about it.” The statement detailed how she had completed all the identified programmes as per her Correctional Sentence Plan and participated in the victim-offender-dialogue in 2018.

“It is critical to highlight that parole placement is not the end of the sentence as Mangele will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby she is expected to comply with specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until her sentence expires on 23 May 2028,” the statement read. Twitter users have since been divided in their views about the matter. “SA is so nice. Another one got paroled after serving 6 years for murdering something while on parole for another attempted murder. This one is released after 7 years. Human life so cheap,” said @uLungii.

SA is so nice. Another one got paroled after serving 6 years for murdering something while on parole for another attempted murder. This one is released after 7 years. Human life so cheap — Lungile (@uLungii) May 24, 2022 “It’s the men in the comments for me,” said @LadyMay_K. “No one ever thinks about the abuse she went through with Flabba for her to kill him as an act of self defence. Good that she’s out now.” It’s the men in the comments for me. No one ever thinks about the abuse she went through with Flabba for her to kill him as an act of self defence. Good that she’s out now https://t.co/Kg9Ma4XaTN — 🇿🇦LadyMayVee (@LadyMay_K) May 24, 2022 “Flabba was a women abuser, why are you crying as if he was killed for serving the country, he died in his duty of abusing his GF Sindisiwe Manqele,” commented @Hloho_YA_Lehapa. Flabba was women abuser, why are crying as if he was killed for serving the country, he died in his duty of abusing his GF

"Sindisiwe Manqele" — Joseph Suping (@Hloho_Ya_Lelapa) May 24, 2022 Even Nota, who worked with Flabba, said: “Forgiven but not forgotten … #RIPFlabba”