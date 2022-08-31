Fans react to Jamie-Lee Domburg’s sudden exit from the ‘Expresso Morning Show’

Fans and followers of Jamie-Lee Domburg were shocked to learn of her exit from the “Expresso Morning Show” when she announced her final show in a social media post on Tuesday, August 30. Her final show was on Wednesday, August 31.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie-Lee Domburg (@jamie_domburg) Understandably emotional, fans flooded her social media account with well wishes as she ends her three years as a presenter on S3. The Steenberg mom of one shared the winning position on the “Presenter Search on 3” alongside Kuhle Adams. The duo started their first day on “Expresso Morning Show” on November 4, 2019. Jamie-Lee told IOL Entertainment that she was happy to live out her dream of being a presenter.

“I have been so insanely blessed to have had this opportunity to live out my dreams in front of South Africa, but it’s time for me to grow and open myself to bigger opportunities in the industry. “I will definitely miss making live TV with the amazing crew, but here’s to reaching new heights and continuing to inspire and seeing where God is about to take me! “All I can say right now is thank you to my mommy, family and my son Luca for allowing me into the homes and spaces for the past three years, I love you .”

Her colleague Katlego Maboe wrote: “I don’t have words to express how this saddens me – you have really found a special place in my heart, sis. We are family now and always. “I know God has your back and His plans for you and your gorgeous family are unfolding beautifully. You are such an inspiration to me and so many out there – keep shining your light with that infectious smile and warm heart. 💛” "It's not goodbye, it's see you soon." Jamie-lee Domburg says goodbye to #ExpressoShow for now to pursue new opportunities and we wish her all the best on this exciting journey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YoJ6f6xdgm — Expresso Show (@expressoshow) August 31, 2022 Another colleague, natureboy_ct wrote: “As much as this breaks my heart, somehow I feel excited at the same time. Looking back at your journey it’s truly incredible what you have already achieved in such a short period of time.

“More importantly the people that you impacted, inspired and made believe in dreams along the way. You have a gift and I am so grateful that you are using it for a higher purpose. “Jamie you are only just getting started, I truly can't wait to see your journey unfold.” Heart FM Radio presenter Lunga wrote: “You are amazing at what you do. There are many wonderful opportunities in your future. Thank you for brightening up our screens. Here’s to an abundant future for you Jamie. Bless up ❤️”.