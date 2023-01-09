Fans and industry mates of R&B singer Jimmy Nevis are in awe of his shift in lyrics with his latest track on his new album, “Things We Don’t Talk About”. While the album is set to be released on January 27, Nevis is already teasing it with a daring single that he will release on January 13.

Nevis teased fans with a snippet of his single and had everyone raving about the lyrics and storyline he shares about being in a situationship with a “fxck boy”. He captioned the Instagram teaser post: “If you’ve ever been involved with a fxckboy, then you know! Who can relate? *SIPS TEA* #FBA - 2nd verse 👑😈 The full song will be available to stream this Friday 13th Jan. “Fxck Boys Anonymous: A support group for fxck boys where they unlearn bad habits and become better people. 😅🤣”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JMY NVS (@jimmynevis) Former “Idols SA” finalist zoe_zana wrote: “As per usual you deliver ❤️.” leighedenwilliams_ : “It’s the self awareness in the second verse for me 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” jjwthebadhair wrote: “This is TOO relatable.”

Rapper misspattymonroe wrote: “But I love this😍😍😍.” danibagel wrote: “The 2023 anthem of self care 🔥 I love this already!! AUJ 😂 I love that opening 😂😂😂😂😂.” nush0542 wrote: “I can't wait to sing this with an attitude…and a twerk. I'm proud of you! This is dope, catchy, and I can’t wait to hear everyone say ”ARE YOU [email protected] TO GO ON LIKE THAT“ a vibe🔥.”

fbaby1989 wrote: “Jimmy you did something here man to the entire country❤️.” In December 2022, Nevis, whose real name is Matthew Peter le Roux, told the “Weekend Argus” that his latest album had allowed him to be more in control of the production aspect and it allowed him to identify with more spaces of representation. He said it allowed him to express himself in depth and more intimately compared with the previous albums, which were layered with metaphors and wordplay.