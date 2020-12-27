Fans show their support after Lasizwe shares eating disorder tweet

Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has always played open cards with his fans. Never one to shy away from the spotlight, the YouTube star pretty much lives his best soft life on social media. So it came as a surprise this weekend when he disclosed that he had been losing weight due to an “eating disorder.” Taking to Twitter, Lasizwe shared with his more than 1 million fans his predicament. “My eating disorder will be the death of me, I have lost so much weight and still losing weight

“Help,” he tweeted.

The reality TV star’s diminutive’s figure has never really been a talking point, until now.

As soon as he fired off the tweet, many of his fans commented with messages of support, while others suggested weigh-gain solutions.

One fan related to the star and said: “@lasizwei thought I was the only one my weight drops in hours its out of control.”

Another said: “Have future life shakes on the go. Just mix it with double cream yorghut and water you will be fine”.

I admire your strength of asking for help when you need it💯 — @𝙿𝚎𝚛𝚝𝚞𝚗𝚒𝚊.𝙼🌻 (@MissPertunia_M) December 26, 2020

Me and you same WhatsApp group. I've stopped looking at my self in long mirror which shows my full body last time I did tjo I cried shame — Amanda Nhlumayo (@amanda_nhlumayo) December 26, 2020

Although Lasizwe didn’t go into much detail about his disorder, many suggested that he get the professional help he needs before things started spiralling out of his control.

“I admire your strength of asking for help when you need,” said another fan.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) also joined the conversation by tweeting their free helpline number.