Fans unimpressed with Somizi Mhlongo TikTok death prank

A new TikTok trend where young people record their parents or older family members’ reactions to the false news of their favourite celebrity’s death, has taken the world by storm. The TikTok celebrity death hoax trend has finally arrived on South African shores and Somizi Mhlongo has become the latest victim of this global trend.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mhlongo shared a series of TikTok videos on his Instagram on Monday where some of his fans are seen reacting to the news of his fake death. He captioned the post: “Dark humour......the first one killed me with laughter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) In one of the videos by @andybandeza, a young man can be heard telling Gogo (grandma) that Somizi died in a car accident, along with DJ Tira and Simphiwe Tshabalala, while driving from OR Tambo International Airport. In another video, the old woman can be heard screaming after her young daughter (Lebo) told her Somizi, had died.

“What? Somizi, is he dead? What happened?” enquired the unsuspecting granny. While the “Dream With Somizi” star found these videos amusing, many of his fans seemed unimpressed by the pranks. “This is NOT funny at all,” commented legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

Story continues below Advertisement

“So (the) first time I came across this I wasn’t watching the video, I heard the audio. MY HEART. The shock & was just after U said U are landing at 4h30. I became dizzy. I was so mad to learn it was a prank. I HATE these pranks 🚮,” said reality TV star and activist Yaya Mavundla. “I hate this prank 😫😫😫 but I am curious on whose name that woman was about to mention bewitched you🤣🤣🤣,” said “House of Zwide” actor Khaya Dladla. “I don’t like this prank at all. 😢,” wrote Andisa Mngadi.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Nna personally I don’t like these jokes tsa bone.. they must stop it please,” added another fan of Lerato Molotsi. Meanwhile, Angela Bassett’s 16-year-old son Slater Vance recently apologised after taking part in the trend after telling his mother that her “Black Panther” co-star Michael B Jordan had died. “I would sincerely like to apologise for taking part in such a harmful trend. Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful.