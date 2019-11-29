Fans wish Thick Leeyonce speedy recovery after horror car crash









Lesego 'ThickLeeyonce' Legobane. Picture: Instagram Local plus-size model and influencer Lesego “Thick Leeyonce” Legobane is recovering in ICU after being involved in a horrific car accident. Tweeting from her hospital bed, she said: "been in ICU for the past days, this is the most traumatic experience of my life." It appears that the photographer was involved in a collision with her siblings in the vehicle. Although she didn't elaborate on how or when the accident occurred, by the looks of the accompanying photos, the accident was more than just a fender bender.

been in ICU for the past days, this is the most traumatic experience of my life. I cannot thank my God enough for giving me a second chance to live. God protected me and my siblings from a very tragic accident, I am filled with gratitude.

I am still in ICU and recovering🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/FBEjCj4VL6 — thickleeyonce (@ThickLeeyonce) November 28, 2019

Many of her followers and fans tweeted their well wishes, hoping she has a speedy recovery.

