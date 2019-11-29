Local plus-size model and influencer Lesego “Thick Leeyonce” Legobane is recovering in ICU after being involved in a horrific car accident.
Tweeting from her hospital bed, she said: "been in ICU for the past days, this is the most traumatic experience of my life." It appears that the photographer was involved in a collision with her siblings in the vehicle.
Although she didn't elaborate on how or when the accident occurred, by the looks of the accompanying photos, the accident was more than just a fender bender.