Feather Awards 2021 to shine the spotlight on 'Queer Lives Matter'

This year’s Feather Awards celebrate and honour LGBTQIA+ activists in a private ceremony. Now in its13th year, the annual event is dedicated to LGBTQIA+ activists who are doing impactful work in communities across the country.

The awards will also pay homage to supportive media bodies, LGBTQIA+ student movements, and selected role models who continue to support the community. Internationally recognised fashion design icon, David Tlale will be honoured with the Simon Nkoli Award. Under the “Queer Lives Matter” slogan, the awards seek to address the multiple array of queer issues including violent crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community.

The event has evolved from solely an award celebration to a full array of well planned and executed LGBTQIA+ advocacy activations taking place throughout the year. The awards ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, November 11, at a private ceremony in Johannesburg. Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards said: “It's been an interesting 13 years building these Awards as a community.

“From starting out as a small celebration at a nightclub in Rosebank, the Feathers is now a whole teenager, a fully operational powerhouse of programmes. “Through the awards we have showcased, celebrated and shared the South African LGBTIQ community with not only the African continent but also the world at large,” Kotlolo said. “They have also helped empower the country through dialogues and workshops, making their voice heard in communities in the public and private sector ” he said.

‘This year we are celebrating the entire community with the Queer Lives Matter theme. It's been thirteen years in the making, so here's to the next milestone, onward to adulthood,” said Kotlolo. The Feather Awards 2021 nominees are: Best Styled Individual

Leroy Marc Rich Mnisi Zozibini Tunzi

Hunk of the Year Siya Khumalo Wiseman Zitha

Rich Mnisi Diva Extraordinaire of the Year Johanna Mukoki

Ayanda Ncwane Amanda Dambuza Role model of the Year

Phuthi ‘Minaj’ Lekoloane Roché Kester Thebe Magugu

Cutest Couple Musa & Liesel Mthombeni Sylvester Chauke & Tumelo Mmusi

Latoya & Lebo Keswa Hot Chick of the Year Kamo Mphela

Shudufadzo Musida Ama Qamatha Media Award of the Year

Becoming Shake Down YFM The River

Fag hag of the Year Lady Du Zoe Modiga

Nokuthula Mavuso Musician of the Year Lady Du

Makhadzi Langa Mavuso Socialite of the Year

Johanna Mukoki Lelo WhatGood Bobby Blanco

Drama Queen of the Year Nonku Williams and her Mom Thabo Smalls & KeJile keJile

Khanyi Mbau Social Media Personality of the Year The Funny Chef

Coachella Randy Tumi Powerhouse Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector

Levis X Langa Mavuso Ernest & Young Tshepo Jeans

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector Gauteng Department of Education Department of Education Western Cape

National Youth Development Agency Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement Vaal LGBT

Vogue Nights Queer Lives Matter Best Rainbow Parenting