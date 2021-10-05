EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Thami Kotlolo aka Thami Dish. Picture: Instagram
Feather Awards 2021 to shine the spotlight on 'Queer Lives Matter'

By Supplied

This year’s Feather Awards celebrate and honour LGBTQIA+ activists in a private ceremony.

Now in its13th year, the annual event is dedicated to LGBTQIA+ activists who are doing impactful work in communities across the country.

The awards will also pay homage to supportive media bodies, LGBTQIA+ student movements, and selected role models who continue to support the community.

Internationally recognised fashion design icon, David Tlale will be honoured with the Simon Nkoli Award.

Under the “Queer Lives Matter” slogan, the awards seek to address the multiple array of queer issues including violent crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community.

The event has evolved from solely an award celebration to a full array of well planned and executed LGBTQIA+ advocacy activations taking place throughout the year.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, November 11, at a private ceremony in Johannesburg.

Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards said: “It's been an interesting 13 years building these Awards as a community.

“From starting out as a small celebration at a nightclub in Rosebank, the Feathers is now a whole teenager, a fully operational powerhouse of programmes.

“Through the awards we have showcased, celebrated and shared the South African LGBTIQ community with not only the African continent but also the world at large,” Kotlolo said.

“They have also helped empower the country through dialogues and workshops, making their voice heard in communities in the public and private sector ” he said.

‘This year we are celebrating the entire community with the Queer Lives Matter theme. It's been thirteen years in the making, so here's to the next milestone, onward to adulthood,” said Kotlolo.

The Feather Awards 2021 nominees are:

Best Styled Individual

Leroy Marc

Rich Mnisi

Zozibini Tunzi

Hunk of the Year

Siya Khumalo

Wiseman Zitha

Rich Mnisi

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

Johanna Mukoki

Ayanda Ncwane

Amanda Dambuza

Role model of the Year

Phuthi ‘Minaj’ Lekoloane

Roché Kester

Thebe Magugu

Cutest Couple

Musa & Liesel Mthombeni

Sylvester Chauke & Tumelo Mmusi

Latoya & Lebo Keswa

Hot Chick of the Year

Kamo Mphela

Shudufadzo Musida

Ama Qamatha

Media Award of the Year

Becoming

Shake Down YFM

The River

Fag hag of the Year

Lady Du

Zoe Modiga

Nokuthula Mavuso

Musician of the Year

Lady Du

Makhadzi

Langa Mavuso

Socialite of the Year

Johanna Mukoki

Lelo WhatGood

Bobby Blanco

Drama Queen of the Year

Nonku Williams and her Mom

Thabo Smalls & KeJile keJile

Khanyi Mbau

Social Media Personality of the Year

The Funny Chef

Coachella Randy

Tumi Powerhouse

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector

Levis X Langa Mavuso

Ernest & Young

Tshepo Jeans

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector

Gauteng Department of Education

Department of Education Western Cape

National Youth Development Agency

Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement

Vaal LGBT

Vogue Nights

Queer Lives Matter

Best Rainbow Parenting

House of Diamond (Original Hunty)

Bongani Sibeko & Ndumiso Ngidi

Virginia Magwaza

LGBTQIA

