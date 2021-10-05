Feather Awards 2021 to shine the spotlight on 'Queer Lives Matter'
This year’s Feather Awards celebrate and honour LGBTQIA+ activists in a private ceremony.
Now in its13th year, the annual event is dedicated to LGBTQIA+ activists who are doing impactful work in communities across the country.
The awards will also pay homage to supportive media bodies, LGBTQIA+ student movements, and selected role models who continue to support the community.
Internationally recognised fashion design icon, David Tlale will be honoured with the Simon Nkoli Award.
Under the “Queer Lives Matter” slogan, the awards seek to address the multiple array of queer issues including violent crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community.
The event has evolved from solely an award celebration to a full array of well planned and executed LGBTQIA+ advocacy activations taking place throughout the year.
The awards ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, November 11, at a private ceremony in Johannesburg.
Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards said: “It's been an interesting 13 years building these Awards as a community.
“From starting out as a small celebration at a nightclub in Rosebank, the Feathers is now a whole teenager, a fully operational powerhouse of programmes.
“Through the awards we have showcased, celebrated and shared the South African LGBTIQ community with not only the African continent but also the world at large,” Kotlolo said.
“They have also helped empower the country through dialogues and workshops, making their voice heard in communities in the public and private sector ” he said.
‘This year we are celebrating the entire community with the Queer Lives Matter theme. It's been thirteen years in the making, so here's to the next milestone, onward to adulthood,” said Kotlolo.
The Feather Awards 2021 nominees are:
Best Styled Individual
Leroy Marc
Rich Mnisi
Zozibini Tunzi
Hunk of the Year
Siya Khumalo
Wiseman Zitha
Rich Mnisi
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year
Johanna Mukoki
Ayanda Ncwane
Amanda Dambuza
Role model of the Year
Phuthi ‘Minaj’ Lekoloane
Roché Kester
Thebe Magugu
Cutest Couple
Musa & Liesel Mthombeni
Sylvester Chauke & Tumelo Mmusi
Latoya & Lebo Keswa
Hot Chick of the Year
Kamo Mphela
Shudufadzo Musida
Ama Qamatha
Media Award of the Year
Becoming
Shake Down YFM
The River
Fag hag of the Year
Lady Du
Zoe Modiga
Nokuthula Mavuso
Musician of the Year
Lady Du
Makhadzi
Langa Mavuso
Socialite of the Year
Johanna Mukoki
Lelo WhatGood
Bobby Blanco
Drama Queen of the Year
Nonku Williams and her Mom
Thabo Smalls & KeJile keJile
Khanyi Mbau
Social Media Personality of the Year
The Funny Chef
Coachella Randy
Tumi Powerhouse
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector
Levis X Langa Mavuso
Ernest & Young
Tshepo Jeans
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector
Gauteng Department of Education
Department of Education Western Cape
National Youth Development Agency
Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement
Vaal LGBT
Vogue Nights
Queer Lives Matter
Best Rainbow Parenting
House of Diamond (Original Hunty)
Bongani Sibeko & Ndumiso Ngidi
Virginia Magwaza