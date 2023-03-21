Film and TV fraternity comfort Kutlwano Ditsele after his hijacking ordeal

Mzansi’s film and TV fraternity have pulled together to comfort director and creative producer, Kutlwano Ditsele, after he opened up about how he was recently hijacked and held captive for 15 hours. The founding partner of production company Seriti Films, which is responsible for award-winning and award-nominated shows like “Gomora“, ”The Herd“ and ”Redemption“, took to Instagram to share his ordeal saying that he was grateful to be alive.

In a lengthy post he wrote how he was hijacked and taken to an unknown location where the hijackers held him for 15 hours, stripped him of his gadgets and emptied his bank account. “Taken exactly 7 days to the hour after I was released from a harrowing 15 hour hijack and kidnapping outside my house and taken to unknown location. I was totally unharmed and had my gadgets and had money from my bank account emptied. “The only thing they took from me that is irreplaceable is my sense of safety.

“South Africa is the most beautiful country but SOMETIMES it can bite you like it did me for the first time in my 37 years of life.“ Ditsele advised South Africans who may find themselves in a similar position to just “co-operate” with the criminals. “The advice I have to anyone who this might happen to is this; co-operate, I know it sounds crazy but your life is more important than what they steal.

“I closed my eyes so as to not see their faces. I gave them everything they wanted and then they let me go 15 hours later. “One of the guys said to me: ‘I don’t want to do this but there is no work out there for us’. “I kind of got it but it still sucks and was scary as hell to be away from my loved ones for that long without them knowing what was happening to me.”

He ended by saying that he was grateful to be alive. “I’m grateful for life. I’m torn for my love of this complicated country but I’m here to tell my own story and that’s what matters most, I AM ALIVE.“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kutlwano Ditsele (@tha_filmaka) The entertainment fraternity, friends and fans took to social media to offer comfort and support to Ditsele.

Leading SA comedian David Kau said: “I always think I’ve seen it all these days, and nothing will surprise or shock me anymore, but everyday there’s always something that leaves my jaw on the floor… “I’m sorry this happens to you and to all the people that it has been happening to… on a daily basis now. 💔💔💔💔💔💔 “I thank God that you’re here and alive to post this. Be strong, get therapy, pray - and do what you have to do to be safe and keep your family safe, to the best of your ability.”