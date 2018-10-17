Zodwa Wabantu. Pictures Ayanda Ndamane/African/news/agency ANA

With Zodwa Wabantu's growing popularity, there will always be those on social media looking to criticise the vosho queen — especially since Wabantu's rise to fame was largely due to her "no panty" policy and sultry dance movies. However — despite her success of building herself a little empire and having a few international tours under her belt — she's been the target of internet trolls time and time again.

Wabantu's has been told she "looks like a man", she's been called "ugly", and more recently "fat" and a "porn star".

Earlier this week, Wabantu responded to comments about her weight, saying she's happy with herself and unbothered by her critics.

Then on Tuesday Wabantu shared a video of herself on dancing on stage at one her gigs on Instagram, alongside the caption: ".that's why I'm international".

Censored screengrab of Zodwa Wabantu's Instagram video.

But while some welcomed her provocative dance moves, others said she could be a "porn star" To which Wabantu replied: "...yes I can, there's something wrong about that"



