Sbahle Mpisane. Picture: Instagram

Fitness Bunnie Sbahle Mpisane has had a long road to recovery following her accident in 2018, but it seems she's ready to move on. Taking to her Instagram page, Mpisane wrote a motivational caption regarding her recovery journey and dealing with her trauma afterwards.

The post reads: "Sometimes we focus on becoming who we were in the past before any trauma occurred and stay stuck in trying to be who we once were thinking that was the best version of ourselves.

"That person doesn’t exist anymore, there’s a new you trying to be born. I BREATHE LIFE INTO THAT PERSON.

"Don’t stay stuck in the past!!! Take whatever you’re going through, what happened and allow it to empower you and grow. Growth never stops when you are destined for more and to become a better version of yourself than anything left behind. FOCUS ON YOURSELF.