Five times Nota went off the rails

This morning Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi's wife, afro soul singer Berita, dropped a bombshell when she took to Twitter to announce that the couple had "separated" in January. Berita cited how she'd been bullied and disgraced publicly and privately through Nota's "irrational behaviour", and slammed him for being "irresponsible, reckless and unruly".

Nota has been on a roller-coaster of sorts since he first emerged in the spotlight in 2020. Here, we look at the five times that the former music executive has gone off the rails on social media: Nota vs Makwa Nota's claim to fame is his work building the independent record label Rap Lyf where he co-managed and oversaw the careers of the likes of Kwesta and Makwa. Somewhere along the line, Nota and Makwa fell out and Nota has since attacked the producer on social media on several occasions.

"Your kids are suffering they don't have a present father," he said unprovoked during one Instagram Live. "You are repeating the same thing where your father left, why are you repeating a generational curse?" "Your kids are suffering they don't have a present father. You are repeating the same thing where your FATHER left, why are you repeating a generational curse?"



Maybe one day I will understand why Nota keeps on including Makwa's PARENTS into this, so far, NO! pic.twitter.com/zvSSPzv9yJ — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) May 24, 2021 Nota fights Stogie T Last year, Nota and rapper Stogie T allegedly got into a physical altercation at an event. While there's a hazy video of a bit of the altercation, what really happened is still unclear as both have provided conflicting accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOTA Nhlamulo Baloyi (@lavidanota) Nota has spoken about the incident on a number of Tweets and a rambling Instagram Live, in which he claimed victory in their fight. "Yes, it's true, Stogie T thought he could rumble with me," he said. "I put him down fast and pinned him to the ground, and I thought about breaking his nose." Nota calls Kelly Khumalo a witch Nota has also been claiming that he knows the truth about Kelly Khumalo and what happened on that fateful evening where her former partner Senzo Meyiwa was murdered.

Last year, on an Instagram Live, in which he rode shotgun while Berita was driving, Nota became agitated after he drove past Khumalo's billboard. He went on to share his experience of meeting Meyiwa at a gig on the day of his murder, to scolding a viewer for calling him bipolar, before summarily declaring Kelly Khumalo a witch. "Thank goodness my mother prays for these witches not to put a hex on me," he added.

Nota assumes credit for Nasty C rapping in Zulu Nota has often made clear that he doesn't rate Nasty C very highly due to his inability to rap in vernac and for pandering to international audiences. But he took things a bit too far last year when he assumed credit for the rapper dropping a few Zulu bars on his most recent album. He quickly deleted his tweet, but not before the "Juice Back" rapper caught wind of it.

"Lmao 🤣 aye junkie, stay off Twitter," Nasty C tweeted. "What fuckn nonsense is this?? Who let you think you’re that important 🤣🤣“ Lmao 🤣 aye junkie, stay off Twitter. What fuckn nonsense is this?? Who let you think you’re that important 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/crbkA7tIhJ — #ZMWSP (@Nasty_CSA) August 23, 2020 Nota claims Drip Footwear is involved in illegal business dealings Earlier this year, Nota claimed that Drip Footwear, the sneaker brand that recently partnered with rapper Cassper Nyovest, is involved in illegal business dealings.