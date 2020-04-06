Florence Masebe challenges President Cyril Ramaphosa in Polyglot Challenge

In the most recent TikTok challenge, Polyglot Challenge, music sensation, Sho Madjozi challenged, actress Florence Masebe to speak as many languages as she can. Not backing down from the challenge herself, the "John Cena" singer attempted it first. In the video, she spoke eight different languages which included, Xitsonga, Tshivenda, Sepedi, Sipitori, IsiZulu, Kiswahili, Fracais and English. Later, the "Huku" singer challenged @KMalatji (Piano Man), @Pule_ (Pule Skhothane) and @FloMasebe (Masebe) to do the challenge.

Florence accepted the challenged gracefully completing an incredible 12 languages which included, English, Sepedi, Selobedu, Setlokwa, Afrikaans, IsiXhosa, IsiZulu, Siswati, XiTsonga, Setswana, Sesotho and isiNdebele.

However she did admit that the challenge was difficult and that she missed out on her mother tongue.

"This was so hard I missed a few languages including my mother tongue," she said in the tweet.

She went on further to include our president, Cyril Ramaphosa, in the challenge asking him how many languages he can "remind us to stay home and wash our hands in".

"@CyrilRamaphosa Mr President, here's a challenge. How many languages can you remind us to stay home and wash our hands in? #polyglotchallenge," she wrote.

Watch the video here:

This was so hard I missed a few languages including my mother tongue. Oh well, @CyrilRamaphosa Mr President, here's a challenge. How many languages can you remind us to stay home and wash our hands in? #polyglotchallenge pic.twitter.com/COK8aGIzaN — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) April 5, 2020

The challenge was also done by ordinary citizens from around the country.

#Polyglot speaks 11 languages in under two minutes.



Amusing myself while social distancing with the #polyglotchallenge



In order:



English

Cantonese

Spanish

German

Italian

Japanese

French

Swedish

Chinese (Mandarin)

Portuguese

BSL (British Sign Language) pic.twitter.com/xQisSMqc9P — Joey White Comedy (@comedy_joey) April 2, 2020