EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Florence Masebe. Picture: Twitter
Florence Masebe. Picture: Twitter

Florence Masebe reflects personal tragedy on International Nurses Day

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 40m ago

Share this article:

Veteran actor Florence Masebe reflects on her career and personal tragedy this International Nurses Day.

South African actress and storyteller Florence Masebe honours healthcare workers as the world celebrates International Nurses Day. 

Nurses are among the superheroes of our time as they battle to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic around the world.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the former "Muvhango" star expressed her appreciation to the nurses across the world, also reflecting on the role she played in 2011 as Sister Noni in the eleventh season of the SABC1 real-life health television drama series, Soul City. She also expressed her sincere gratitude to the nurses that previously cared for her.

Sharing an image of herself in the nurse’s uniform, she wrote: “One of the most important roles I ever played. Here's to all the real-life Sister Nonis that continue to put our health first. I've had the fortune of being cared for by the most amazing nurses at different times. Be it in the labour room, emergency or ICU.”

Nearly two decades earlier the Limpopo-born star, who was shot 40 times outside her home and left for dead, was hospitalised for weeks and underwent several operations as she began her journey of recovery.

Taking to her Twitter in August,  the former "Generations" star penned down a heartwarming post, as she recalled the events of the day she came face to face with death.

Other local stars the likes of DJ Fresh, Mohale Motaung and Robert Marawa also joined in to honour of the health workers for their hard work and compassion.

Share this article:

Related Articles