Florence Masebe reflects personal tragedy on International Nurses Day

Veteran actor Florence Masebe reflects on her career and personal tragedy this International Nurses Day. South African actress and storyteller Florence Masebe honours healthcare workers as the world celebrates International Nurses Day. Nurses are among the superheroes of our time as they battle to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic around the world. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the former "Muvhango" star expressed her appreciation to the nurses across the world, also reflecting on the role she played in 2011 as Sister Noni in the eleventh season of the SABC1 real-life health television drama series, Soul City. She also expressed her sincere gratitude to the nurses that previously cared for her. Sharing an image of herself in the nurse’s uniform, she wrote: “One of the most important roles I ever played. Here's to all the real-life Sister Nonis that continue to put our health first. I've had the fortune of being cared for by the most amazing nurses at different times. Be it in the labour room, emergency or ICU.”

One of the most important roles I ever played. Here's to all the real life Sister Nonis that continue to put our health first. I've had the fortune of being cared for by the most amazing nurses at different times. Be it in the labour room, emergency or ICU. #WorldNursesDay 💐 pic.twitter.com/Fo16S2jR8l — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) May 12, 2020

Nearly two decades earlier the Limpopo-born star, who was shot 40 times outside her home and left for dead, was hospitalised for weeks and underwent several operations as she began her journey of recovery.

Taking to her Twitter in August, the former "Generations" star penned down a heartwarming post, as she recalled the events of the day she came face to face with death.

18 August 1999

Death called and I said NO!

I am here, beautiful scars and all. I remain grateful for life. 20 years on, I am thankful that I was able to rise again and not let the shooting define me. Where fear could have ruled, I chose to focus on being alive. 🙏🏾 — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) August 18, 2019

Other local stars the likes of DJ Fresh, Mohale Motaung and Robert Marawa also joined in to honour of the health workers for their hard work and compassion.

Happy #InternationalNursesDay!! May you continue to be protected, as you discharge your duties!!! pic.twitter.com/5oUdgXCIwT — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) May 12, 2020

The risks are much higher now but u remain in the frontline with longer and more demanding hours!!



We salute u!! 🙏🏾#InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/OcB1b6QSJo — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 12, 2020