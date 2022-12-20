Floyd Mayweather jr in Mzansi: Will Cassper Nyovest succeed where Zulu King Misuzulu failed?

The ambitious rapper cum celebrity boxer is hoping to bring popular boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr to South Africa.

Zulu King Misuzulu was left with an egg on his face after attempting to bring The Money Team boss to South Africa for his hyped boxing event.

Floyd Mayweather jr cancelled his attendance at the King Misuzulu International Boxing Tournament, which was slated for Moses Mabhida stadium on December 11, after the event organiser failed to pay his appearance fee.

As a result of Mayweather jr’s decision to pull out, the event was postponed to a later date which will be announced in due course.