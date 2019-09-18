Rowlene at the Flying Fish event Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Flying Fish welcomed the warm summer days in style by hosting a sundowner experience on Tuesday, September 17 at Sir James in Kramerville.



With a star-studded guest list which included Rowlene Bossman, Una Rams, Manu Worldstar, Spaga, Tino Chinyani, Michelle Mosalakae, Moonchild Sanelly, the media and influencers, everyone got to feel the flavour at the first ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) experience in the country.





Moonchild Sanelly brought some colour to the event. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha





“The twist of a bottle cap. The clink of ice in a frosty glass. The long, slow, audible gulp of a refreshing Flying Fish. These are a few examples of the flavoursome sounds which typically provoke a tingling sensation down the back of the neck and which have turned ASMR into a global phenomenon of sensory experiences to soothe the modern soul,” said Flying Fish Marketing Manager Colleen Duvenage.





The event wouldn’t be complete without great performances by Una Rams, Manu Worldstar and Rowlene Bossman who wowed the crowd.





Michelle Mosalakae looking fly at the Flying Fish event. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha.





“Flying Fish has built its brand on flavourful experiences and this is no different. We have tapped into the overwhelming international popularity of ASMR to encourage South Africans to explore the crisp refreshment and fresh flavour of Flying Fish with all of their senses. We are taking the enjoyment of Flying Fish one step further by engaging in both the sounds and feelings which our refreshing liquid evokes," said Flying Fish Marketing Manager Colleen Duvenage.





The night ended with guests enjoying music while sipping on cocktails.



