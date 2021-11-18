Focalistic gifts Davido 1 million Naira

Local amapiano star Focalistic has answered Nigerian pop star Davido’s request to be sent money, if he had given a person a hit song. Focalistic took to his Instagram stories and shared that he has heard that his boy Davido wants one million Naira.

Davido had tweeted “If u know I've given you a hit song .. send me money .... una know una selves oo”. If u know I've given you a hit song .. send me money .... una know una selves oo 😂😂😂🥰🥰🎉🎉 — Davido (@davido) November 17, 2021 The “Fall” hitmaker in his tweet did not mention any names but simply said they know themselves. He even posted his account details to make things simple. On his Instagram stories, however, he was calling out those he had given hit songs to, and Foca was one of them.

Davido in his video said: “Foca where’s my 1 million?” The task was certainly no challenge for the Pitori Maradona as he said he would give him one million Naira. One million Naira is R 37 798 92. Davido and Focalistic first worked together on the Ke Star remix along with Virgo Deep. The two this Friday will drop their second collaboration “Champion sound”.

In no time Focalistic, sent the money to David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido. Davido posted on his stories that he has received Focalistic’s transfer, along with numerous other transfers he had received from other artists and fans. Picture: Davido Instagram Stories The world renowned singer kept his fans updated about his growing bank balance as the donations kept coming in.

In 10 minutes, Davido was able to raise 7 million Naira, as of now, he is sitting on 160 707 731 02 Naira in his account. Omo 7 m in 10 minutes keep goin!! I love y'all! 😂😂😂 AIM NAH 100m I wan clear my rolls Royce from port abeg 😂😂 — Davido (@davido) November 17, 2021 The singer will now be able to pay off his Rolls Royce, which he needed 100 million to pay off. All the love certainly got to Davido, he even shed a tear.