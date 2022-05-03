Focalistic kicks off 12-city North American tour

Following successful performances in places like Turkey, England, Paris and Ghana over the past couple of months, amapiano star Focalistic embarked on his first North American tour this weekend. The Strata Nation Address Tour, which is a play on one of Focalistic’s nicknames President Ya Strata (President of the Streets), began on Sunday with a performance in Washington D.C.

“Strata Nation Address Tour," posted @Focalistic on his Instagram. "Thank You Washington DC!! AMAPIANO TO THE WORLD!! Had to pass by the White House to let them know hore President Ya Straata o tsene” View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRESIDENT YA STRAATA 👨🏾‍💼 (@focalistic) Over the next few weeks, Focalistic will also be visiting major cities such as Houston, Dallas, Orlando, Minnesota, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta and New York.

“Pitori to the world > Piano to the world. Maradona to the world * Congratulations to Focalistic and his team at @18areamusic,” shared @Kreative.Korner. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kreative.Kornerr (@kreative.kornerr) Also this weekend, Focalistic, Khanyisa, Villosoul and Acutedose premiered the visuals for their new collaborative single, “Vula Vula” on YouTube. The video was shot by director and photographer Nigel Veggies, DJ Maphorisa’s videographer who is best known for directing last year’s runaway amapiano video of the year, “Izolo”.

“We Live. The official ”Zula Zula“. Music Video is OUT NOW on @YouTube. A movie by @nigel_veggies.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRESIDENT YA STRAATA 👨🏾‍💼 (@focalistic) Focalistic is still riding the wave of his hugely popular collaboration with Davido, “Champion Sound”, which is one of the biggest amapiano songs globally. His most recent release, “Sjepa”, which he released alongside MJ and amapiano duo Mellow & Sleazy, is gradually climbing the charts and growing into yet another hit.