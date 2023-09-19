Focalistic, Uncle Waffles and more pay tribute to popular amapiano promoter and event organiser Smasho Papino

Condolences have been pouring in for the late Smasho Papino, who died over the weekend. Smasho was a well-respected event organiser, artist manager and booking agent.

Throughout his short-lived career, Smasho worked with the likes of Ch’cco, Yumbs, Riky Rick and Mr JazziQ. He was particularly a popular figure on the amapiano scene. Focalistic, who was fresh off his landmark one-man show in Pretoria on Saturday, took to his Instagram Stories to share his condolences. “Why do the good die young man... King of the West! Always had such a bright energy man. You'll be missed 😭💐”

Uncle Waffles also took to her Instagram Stories and posted, “Rest Well bhuti, rest well”. One of Waffles’ managers, Kai In The Cut, also paid homage to Smasho, whom he described as a close friend: “I love you my brother, this hurts. I’m going to miss you Smasho.” He also shared some videos of them together on his Stories before adding a lengthy tribute where he spoke on the impact Smasho had on his life and career.

“The most comforting energy,” he shared. “I spent a good portion of the lockdown period with Smasho. He kept me so motivated and excited about life’s possibilities.” Kai’s social media blog page, Kreative Korner, also paid homage to the late event organiser in a post that’s been widely shared on Instagram. “Rest in peace to a massive contributor to the Kulture at large @smasho_papino, promoter, artists manager, friend & brother to many in the industry. “His love and passion for creating opportunities for people and pushing culture at large will live on forever and our heart goes out to all his friends & family affected by the passing.”